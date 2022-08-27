BRISTOL — Fog rolling off the river and a slight nip in the air must mean its cross country season.
Beneath the shadow of the TVA South Holston Dam on Saturday, local harriers kicked off the season on one of the area’s toughest 5-kilometer courses at the 27th “Run for the Hills.”
The girls individual race was a barn-burner until the final stages — and Dobyns-Bennett defending champion Autumn Headrick prevailed once again.
The senior used her signature late kick to pull away from Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee in the last half-mile of the race to win in 19:37.4. Jessee was second in 19:48.7.
Headrick is the first repeat winner since Sullivan Central’s Emily Williams won in 2011 and 2012.
“It was actually nice having someone to run with me,” Headrick said. “Since (Daniel Boone runner) Kamryn (Wingfield) hasn’t been running, I’ve missed having someone to run with during races.
“I felt pretty rough coming down the last little bit, but I was motivated that this was the last time running this course.”
“I wasn’t expecting such a gradual uphill on the back part. I definitely need a little bit more hill work,” Jessee said. “It was great to have someone to push me up front, especially in the opener.”
The Lady Indians took home their third team title in four years from the meet as they racked up 42 points. Science Hill was second with 62 while Daniel Boone was a close third with 65.
The Tribe team scoring was rounded out by Emma Williams (sixth in 21:26.1), Emma Baker (ninth in 21:40.1), Sarah Siner (10th in 21:52.2) and Kailee-Ann Conner (27th in 23:39.4).
“I’m so proud of my teammates,” Headrick said. “It’s amazing having an entire team again. I’ve felt like the past couple of years that we’ve had bare bones, but we’re back up and running now.”
The runner-up Lady Hilltoppers were led by Lara O’Neal’s fourth-place finish (20:53.0) and Meghan Morse also netting a top-10 finish by crossing in seventh (21:32.8).
Other notables within the top 10 included Tazewell state 400-meter champion Abigail Rhudy (third in 20:52.0) and David Crockett’s Breanna Dunn (fifth in 21:25.9).
LEWIS RUNS AWAY LATE
Like most of the past decade, the show belonged to the Daniel Boone Trailblazers in the boys race.
Senior Bryson Lewis and teammate Ashton Sheesley separated themselves a little over halfway through the race.
Lewis maintained a strong pace and went on to win in 17:02.9.
“Ashton started out a little bit ahead and I tend to not go out as fast because I’ll fade,” Lewis said. “At the first mile, it wasn’t that fast and I took it and pushed it a little bit going up the hill.”
Dobyns-Bennett senior Dane Sullins ended up catching Sheesley at the end and nabbed runner-up honors. Sheesley’ s third-place time was 17:06.1.
Boone easily won the team title for the eighth time in the last nine years with 52 points. The Tribe was runner-up with 83 points.
Jefferson County pulled out a surprising third place ahead of Science Hill.
One of the interesting things about Saturday’s race was that every team in the Class AAA region, except for Sevier County, was in attendance.
Rounding out the scoring for Boone was Samuel Cline (fourth in 17:21.9), Fisher Battel (23rd in 18:34.0) and Conner Roberts (25th in 18:43.8).
“It was a good race for the boys,” longtime Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “We knew we were going to be without a few boys, but the other stepped up and we had a really good one-two punch. It was a great race up front for Bryson, Ashton and Sam.”
The first Virginian to cross was Lebanon junior Derek Mitchell in fifth (17:24.0). The Pioneers were runner-up last year in VHSL Class 1 to Galileo Magnet, but return most of the team.
When Mitchell’s running mate Alec Deckard returns from sickness, the Pioneers will certainly be a force in the state’s smallest division.
“It was a good day today and I felt like I ran it right,” Mitchell said. “I was really impressed with what my teammates did today because one of them took off two minutes from his previous best. When we lost at state last year, that lit a fire under us and we’re out to get them this year.”
Other notables inside the top 10 included Science Hill junior Owen Johnson (sixth in 17:34.9), Grundy senior Kaleb Elswick (eighth in 17:41.6) and Castlewood senior Adam Gibson (ninth in 17:41.8).
The performance of the day actually came in the junior varsity race.
D-B junior transfer Luke Mussard — who is not eligible to compete on varsity until after Sept. 11 due to TSSAA rules — won the race by over three minutes.
His time of 16:17.6 would’ve won the varsity boys race every year except 2006, 2007, 2016 and 2021 since the meet went to the 5K distance.