KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett rolled to the Region 1-AA wrestling duals championship Tuesday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex.

Science Hill met its goal of advancing to the sectional round of the state tournament.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you