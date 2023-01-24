KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett rolled to the Region 1-AA wrestling duals championship Tuesday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
Science Hill met its goal of advancing to the sectional round of the state tournament.
In a dominating performance, Dobyns-Bennett had 11 pins and one major decision in a 70-9 victory over Science Hill in Tuesday’s championship match. It came after the Indians won by forfeit against a shorthanded Morristown West team that forfeited due to injuries and illness.
Dobyns-Bennett will host Anderson County in Thursday’s sectional round, while Science Hill goes on the road to face Maryville.
The Hilltoppers held out some of their top wrestlers in the championship match, but the Indians came through with the attitude they were going to do their best no matter the opponent.
“We’ve got the pieces for this program and we’re getting them in the right spots,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Wes Idlette said. “Our motto is we’re going to wrestle anyone that sets foot on the mat. We didn’t get to wrestle Morristown West, but we’re proud of how they wrestled in the finals.”
Titus Norman got the party started with a pin in the 126-pound weight class. Gavin Armstrong made quick work at 132 before Ben Tucker won by a 15-5 major decision at 138.
Cannon Mullins led a streak of four straight first-period pinfalls at 145. Austin Conners followed with his win at 152. Max Norman won in just seven seconds at 160 and Jake Dempsey was next at 170.
“This team is clicking right now and I think it’s just stacking good matches on top of good matches,” Max Norman said. “Here we started off with a pin, another pin and a major. Then, the pins kept rolling. If we can get off on the right foot like that, we can steamroll some teams.”
Science Hill finally put points on the board with Perry Tate’s hard-fought 6-4 decision over Nikolas Burke at 182. Jimmy Taylor got the Indians right back on track at 195 and Garrett Crowder added another first-round pin at 220.
The Hilltoppers got their only pin by heavyweight Keimel Redford. The Indians finished off the match with pins by Bryce Pulitzer at 106 and Mason Jakob at 113, and Kennedy Watterson’s win by forfeit at 120.
SEMIFINAL SUCCESS
Science Hill’s path to the sectional required defeating Jefferson County in the semifinal round and the ’Toppers accomplished the goal with a 53-15 victory.
The Hilltoppers won 10 of the 14 matches with Stiles Miller at 113, Chase Smalling at 120, Josiah Harris at 138, Jamie Beck at 170 and Redford at 285 scoring pinfalls. The ‘Toppers also received six points from forfeit wins in the 145 and 152-pound weight classes.
Bobby Scott won a major decision at 106 and Bryson Wiljhelm held on for a 3-2 decision over the Patriots’ Dylan Gray at 126. Standout performer Devon Medina also captured a 9-0 major decision at 195 despite feeling a little under the weather.
“We came in here with one goal of getting to that finals match,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “We had a tough run with Dobyns-Bennett last week. Our objective tonight was to stay healthy because our road to the state duals is through Maryville on Thursday night.
“I still wanted to put kids on the mat and get them exposure, but we had to keep our good kids healthy. But, kudos to Kingsport.”