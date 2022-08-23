Down two sets, things looked pretty bleak for the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team on Tuesday night inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
The Tribe even faced a 21-17 deficit in the third set and were in danger of being swept.
Then, a switch flipped.
The Lady Indians rallied to win the third set and went on to capture a thrilling Big 5 Conference match in five: 19-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-10 and 15-9.
Riley Brandon led the way for D-B with a double-double of 17 kills and 29 digs. She also doled out five assists.
The middles were also big for the Tribe as Jordan Guthrie had 11 kills and Inari Phillips threw in 10.
Rachel Falin had a big night on defense with 32 digs while Dakota Vaiese racked up a whopping 47 assists and 15 digs.
Other defense standouts included Karley Wilson with 20 digs and Emma Anthony with 14.
“The message from coach was that we had to fight and play our game,” Brandon said. “We kept the energy up and we kept playing like ourselves.
“It feels great to get a big road win. It shows how good we are and how we can get out of anything.”
The first set had five lead changes.
After the Lady ‘Blazers tied the set at 16, Boone scored nine of the next 12 points to take a 1-0 lead.
The final two rounds of serving from Kyleigh Bacon and Abbie Huff were huge spark plugs for Boone.
Boone jumped out to a lead in the second and third sets. The swing in momentum came after D-B coach Kayce Green called a timeout with her squad down four points and facing the brooms.
“I told them that we have them on the ropes and this is why we did all that conditioning in the summer,” Green said. “We’ve spent the entire summer working up the stamina to keep going and get to game five.”
Boone’s youth showed late in the match, getting blasted in the fourth set and losing an early lead in the deciding fifth.
“I thought we had it in the third set,” Boone coach Kylie Shearer said. “We were never fully ‘us’ again after that third game. The youth showed tonight because in big games like this, they start pushing the ball up and tipping instead of hitting. They’re not aggressive in those situations.”
Senior Grace Misciagna finished with 12 kills for Boone. Addison Dietz had 14 assists and 15 digs while Abbie Huff contributed 10.
Senior libero Allie Davis finished with 30 digs while Kyleigh Bacon notched 20. Josie Jenkins netted double digits on defense as well, finishing with 13 digs.
