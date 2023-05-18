KINGSPORT — Gavin Farmer scored twice and Dobyns-Bennett held off a spirited Science Hill comeback to take a 3-2 victory over the Hilltoppers in the Region 1-AAA soccer championship game Thursday night at Indian Highland Park.
D-B (16-2-3) will host a sectional game Saturday against the Region 2-AAA runner-up Hardin Valley with a state-tournament berth on the line. Science Hill (11-8) will go to Knoxville to face the District 2-AAA champion Bearden.
Science Hill and D-B split during the regular season and the Indians beat the Hilltoppers in penalty kicks for the district championship.
Farmer got the scoring started in the sixth minute when he slotted home a pass from Brogan McGhee.
Science Hill seemed content to play long balls in the early going, rarely putting more than two passes together. Midway through the first half, the Hilltoppers began to string passes together and got one decent scoring chance. Benjamin Augustine’s shot from the right side was saved by D-B goal keeper Ryan True.
A few minutes later, the Indians began to take control.
Farmer scored again in the 29th minute on a pass from Grayson Cunningham, who intercepted a pass in the Indians’ half and dribbled through the Hilltoppers defense for 50 yards before putting a low cross into the box.
Four minutes later, Griffin Domby caught Science Hill goalkeeper Foster Childress off his line and scored from distance. Adrian Calo assisted the goal that made it 3-0.
Samuel Moody got one back for Science Hill in the 47th minute when he took advantage of a mixup in D-B’s defense and scored from close range.
The Hilltoppers didn’t lay down. Moody scored again in the 59th minute on a pass from Augustine to make it 3-2.
Science Hill continued to pressure, but could not come up with the equalizer.