KINGSPORT — Gavin Farmer scored twice and Dobyns-Bennett held off a spirited Science Hill comeback to take a 3-2 victory over the Hilltoppers in the Region 1-AAA soccer championship game Thursday night at Indian Highland Park.

D-B (16-2-3) will host a sectional game Saturday against the Region 2-AAA runner-up Hardin Valley with a state-tournament berth on the line. Science Hill (11-8) will go to Knoxville to face the District 2-AAA champion Bearden.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you