Savannah Hutchins knew she’d have to swing at anything close.
And the Dobyns-Bennett senior knew exactly where to aim. Hutchins’ hit a two-out line drive to right field in the fifth inning, giving the Lady Indians the lead for good. D-B added one more insurance run to eventually defeat David Crockett 3-1 Wednesday, advancing to the District 1-4A championship game and Region 1-4A tournament as a result.
“I knew she was going to throw it outside, because the outside pitch was getting called a strike,” Hutchins recalled. “So I knew I had to take it to right field to move the runners around.”
And her RBI single brought home Julianne Tipton’s courtesy runner Reagan Hollowell to break the 1-1 tie.
Hannah Frye hit a leadoff double in the sixth, eventually scoring when Sophie Dean hit into fielder’s choice. With Frye trying to get back to third base safely, the umpire ruled interference against Crockett. But with no dead ball, Frye realized she had an opening and sprinted home.
Hutchins and Frye both collected two hits for D-B (22-10-2), while Haley Porter and Allie McConnelee both singled. Dean’s RBI single in the second inning gave the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead.
WEEMS STEPPING DOWN
After 15 seasons, David Crockett coach Carla Weems announced Wednesday marked her final game as the Lady Pioneers’ head coach. Weems indicated she made the decision to devote more time to her family.
“I’ve just got to take care of my health and my mom’s health,” Weems said, fighting back tears. “I have to put my family first ... I’ve loved coaching with (Dobyns-Bennett coach) Andy Hubbard.”
TIPTON TOUGH
Tipton went the distance in the circle, striking out nine while allowing seven hits and one earned run. But she didn’t walk anyone, firing 74 strikes in 101 pitches.
“The more times we’ve played them, it was like they know what I throw,” Tipton said, as the Lady Indians played Crockett five times this season. “I had to change my sequence, and that’s really hard to do when you get good at throwing these pitches and a setup pitch. But that’s what’s so fun and competitive about this conference is the more you have to make yourself grow as an athlete to play at this level.”
Awna Kuykendall and Julie Maupin hit back-to-back singles with two out in the seventh, giving Crockett the go-ahead run at the plate. But Tipton’s ninth strikeout ended the game.
WENT DOWN FIGHTING
Crockett, which finished the year 18-17, pulled even in the top of the fourth. Brylee Tullock led off with a line-drive single, scoring when Megan Davis lined a base hit up the middle.
Davis, Kuykendall and Maupin all went 2-for-3 for the Lady Pioneers. Karly Honeycutt went all six innings and struck out four, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits and throwing 68 strikes in 109 attempts.
UP NEXT
Dobyns-Bennett faces Daniel Boone at 5 p.m. Thursday for the District 1-4A championship at David Crockett. A win by the Lady Indians would force the if-necessary championship immediately following.