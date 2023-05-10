Savannah Hutchins knew she’d have to swing at anything close.

And the Dobyns-Bennett senior knew exactly where to aim. Hutchins’ hit a two-out line drive to right field in the fifth inning, giving the Lady Indians the lead for good. D-B added one more insurance run to eventually defeat David Crockett 3-1 Wednesday, advancing to the District 1-4A championship game and Region 1-4A tournament as a result.

