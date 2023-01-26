Dobyns-Bennett advanced to the TSSAA state duals wrestling championships without hitting the mat, while Science Hill lost a tough battle to Maryville in Thursday’s sectional round.
David Crockett will get its chance to make the state championships Friday at Halls.
Region 1-AA champion Dobyns-Bennett received a bye when sectional opponent Anderson County forfeited Thursday’s match. It was the second time in three days the Indians won by forfeit — Morristown West forfeited its match prior to Tuesday’s region semifinals.
Both teams said that injuries and illness were reasons for the forfeits. While Dobyns-Bennett coach Wesley Idlette and his team would have preferred it to have been settled on the mat, they were glad to advance to state however necessary.
“Our goal has always been to make it to the state tournament and we’ve reached that goal,” Idlette said. “We’re looking forward to going there to wrestle. We feel we have the right pieces with the people in the right places. Years past, we’ve had people have to go up or down in weight classes. This year, we feel the pieces are in the right spots. We’re seeing the results because of that.”
With Max Norman, an individual state champion in 2022, and Garrett Crowder, who finished third in the state at the 220 weight class last season, leading the way, the Indians look like they could make a strong run at the state duals championship. Other defending region individual champions include Gavin Armstrong, Cannon Mullins and Jake Dempsey.
“Those guys set the tone along with our freshmen, Titus Norman and Mason Jakob, with the success they’ve had,” Idlette said. “Even though we have youth, they are talented youth who feed off the leadership of our older wrestlers.”
HARD FIGHT FOR HILLTOPPERS
Science Hill lost a tough 42-25 decision at Maryville on Thursday night.
Chase Smalling (120) and Jamie Beck (160) scored pins, while Bobby Scott at 106 won by forfeit. Stiles Miller (113) captured a 12-2 major decision; Devon Medina (195) earned a 10-1 major decision.
“Medina has the No. 2-ranked kid on his back the whole second period and Stiles gets his kid on his back four times, and we can’t get anybody to slap the mat,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “They won a match or two they had to win and we didn’t.”
The ’Toppers came up short on three close decisions.
Keimel Redford (285) lost 3-1 to Hayden McDonald, and Josiah Harris (138) dropped an 11-9 decision to Ben Helton. Bryson Wilhjelm at 126 pounds pushed three-time region champion Coen Lovin to the limit in a 5-3 loss.
“Wilhjelm wrestled his tail off. He took a kid that beat him up and pinned him three weeks ago, and he took him to the wire,” Coach Miller said. “We went down there to wrestle tough and we did. We just didn’t wrestle as smart as we could in some positions.”
Wrestlers and teams still have a chance to compete for more titles in the region individual championships which will be hosted by Daniel Boone.
“We’re to come back and practicing in the (wrestling) room tomorrow,” Miller said. “The good thing is we have two weeks to get healthy and focus on us. We’d rather be headed to Nashville, but we’re going to work hard two weeks to put some kids on the podium.”
CROCKETT SET TO FACE HALLS
David Crockett advanced to the sectional round by reaching the Region 1-A finals against Greeneville. The Pioneers edged the Greene Devils the previous week for the district title, but Greeneville took a 47-30 win in Tuesday’s final.
Crockett won four matches by pinfall, one by forfeit and another by decision in the final round.
Garrett Clark (138), Deszel Rambaad (160), Colton Ferrell (170) and David Ingle (182) all scored pins. Jake Ferrell (132) won by forfeit, while Blaine Smith (106) pulled out a 9-8 decision over Greeneville’s Gabe Oakley.
David Crockett will face Halls in Friday’s sectional, while Greeneville will play host to Gibbs.