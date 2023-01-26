champs-logo-400.png

Dobyns-Bennett advanced to the TSSAA state duals wrestling championships without hitting the mat, while Science Hill lost a tough battle to Maryville in Thursday’s sectional round.

David Crockett will get its chance to make the state championships Friday at Halls.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

