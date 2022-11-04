Football clip art

ELIZABETHTON — When Elizabethton’s defense wreaked havoc, Nate Stephens answered the call.

The Cyclones senior running back followed a dominant defensive effort with a five-touchdown performance as Elizabethton rumbled past Knox Carter 49-7 in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video