ELIZABETHTON — When Elizabethton’s defense wreaked havoc, Nate Stephens answered the call.
The Cyclones senior running back followed a dominant defensive effort with a five-touchdown performance as Elizabethton rumbled past Knox Carter 49-7 in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs at Citizens Bank Stadium.
“I had great blocking from the (offensive) line,” said Stephens, who totaled 196 yards on 22 carries. “Once again the defense was amazing. We started with great field position every time. We’re getting after it, we’re physical and that’s how it works.”
Cade Russell added two rushing scores for the Cyclones, who earn a second-round rematch with Anderson County (11-0) — a 55-6 victor over Seymour.
Elizabethton made life miserable for quarterback Chandler Wilson and Carter’s offense, with for 14 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, and three interceptions.
“They’ve really come on strong here lately,” Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten said of his defense. “I thought our preparation was really good. They had some skill weapons and Wilson can extend plays and hit about any spot on the field.
“I thought we did a great job not giving up the big plays and tackling underneath. It just shows how hard we’ve worked and how far we’ve come.”
DÉJÀ VU FOR HORNETS
For Wilson, who entered Friday’s game with over 2,800 yards passing, the Cyclones were once again kryptonite in a repeat of last year’s opening-round bout.
After being stopped on four downs in Cyclone territory on the opening drive, the Hornets’ second drive hit an abrupt end when Elizabethton senior end Brad Cannon clipped the Carter signal-caller from behind, ricocheting the ball into the hands of returning teammate Mason Ball.
Stephens needed one play, a 10-yard burst to paydirt, to give Elizabethton the game’s first points.
The Cyclones forced a quick punt and Stephens hit the end zone with a five-yard score to make it 14-0 at the end of one.
Following second-quarter touchdown runs from Russell and Stephens, Elizabethton led 28-0 when Carter found some semblance of fresh air. Wilson hit Spencer Russell in busted coverage for a 62-yard scoring strike to close the gap with 1:48 remaining in the half.
Stephens quickly squashed the Hornets’ momentum, however, capping the half with a 59-yard score.
It was the same song and dance in the second half.
Ball derailed Carter’s opening drive with his second sack of the game, and the Cyclones turned the pigskin to Cade Russell. Russell carried the ball each time on an eight-play drive, scoring from a yard out to force a running clock.
If things weren’t bad enough for the visitors, Elizabethton sophomore Jeriah Griffin reeled off two interceptions to ice the proverbial cake.
The first pick ended Wilson’s night and set up Stephens’ fifth and final score. The second stalled Carter’s final drive with backup quarterback Spencer Russell, and the Cyclones closed the game on the ground.
“The scout team did a good job this week at practice,” said Griffin, who helped hold Carter’s 1,000-yard receiver Kaleb Harper to a three-catch, six-yard effort. “I knew where the ball was going to be. I had to go up and compete for it.”
INSPIRED FOOTBALL
The Cyclones were playing for senior offensive line starter Sam Bowers, who suffered an injury in an automobile accident Thursday and was sidelined for Friday’s win.
It was also a fresh start for the ‘Betsy defense with Ball adding a jolt in his first game since a Week-3 hand injury. The senior totaled eight tackles, five for loss, including his two sacks, and an interception in his return.
“We pressured the quarterback good,” said Ball. “He wasn’t able to get the ball down the field at all and that’s been their thing. They threw the ball 360-something times (this season). We knew coming into the game we had to get pressure and that’s what we did.”
Zeth Mullins and Eli Guess each added multiple sacks as the Cyclones held the Hornets to 115 total offensive yards, 89 of which came on a 15-of-24 night from Wilson.
Elizabethton combined for 309 total offensive yards.