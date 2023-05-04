Elizabethton announced its intentions early when Hayden Nave clubbed a deep fly ball that hit high off the tall right field fence in the top of the first inning.
The RBI double set the tone and the Cyclones used an early burst to build a lead en route to a 10-5 win over Unicoi County in the District 1-3A baseball tournament Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Cyclones (15-13) advanced to the winners’ bracket final against Tennessee High. That game will be played Friday at 5 p.m.
Unicoi County fell to 15-12 and will play Sullivan East in the losers’ bracket semifinal at 7:30 p.m.
THE RECAP
In the second inning, Kaleb Hambrick supplied a big hit. His two-run double pushed the Cyclones out to a 3-0 lead. Nave was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 4-0.
Elizabethton expanded its lead to 5-0 in the third inning on the strength of a bases-loaded walk by Bryson Rowland.
Nave finished with two hits as did teammates JD Hooks and Jack Farris.
MAKING IT TIGHT
Unicoi County got a three-run double off the bat of Tanner Berry to pull within 5-3 in the sixth inning. An error brought in another run, but the Blue Devils left the bases loaded.
Berry finished with four RBIs as he added another RBI double later.
The Cyclones answered in the top of the seventh inning, getting an RBI single for one run and a balk to plate another. Brayden Buckles added an RBI single to make it 8-4. Rowland, who finished with three RBIs, made it 10-4 with a two-run double.
JOHNSON EARNS THE WIN
There was a tough spot in the bottom of the fifth inning as Peyton Johnson hit a batter to load the bases with two outs. But he got out of the frame on a fly out.
Johnson ran into trouble in the sixth inning, but it wasn’t all his doing. He surrendered four runs, but only one was earned. Steven Meadows got out of a bases-loaded jam and finished up to earn the save.