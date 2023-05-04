DDF_0143.jpeg

Unicoi County right fielder Alex Green (5) can only watch as the ball hits high on the wall for a double. Elizabethton’s Hayden Nave authored the first-inning RBI hit.

 By DOUGLAS FRITZ dfritz@sixriversmedia.com

Elizabethton announced its intentions early when Hayden Nave clubbed a deep fly ball that hit high off the tall right field fence in the top of the first inning.

The RBI double set the tone and the Cyclones used an early burst to build a lead en route to a 10-5 win over Unicoi County in the District 1-3A baseball tournament Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

