ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High’s offense stayed hot on Thursday night.
The Cyclones rolled to a 55-27 Region 1-4A victory over Sullivan East on homecoming night inside Citizens Bank Stadium.
Nate Stephens had 119 yards on 14 carries, while Cade Russell and Teddy Orton accounted for two touchdowns apiece.
Elizabethton (2-4, 2-1 region) tallied 342 first-half offensive yards, while the Cyclone defense held East (2-5, 0-3) to just over 100 yards in the first 24 minutes.
After the Patriots’ first drive stalled out past midfield, Elizabethton took over and moved methodically down the field with Russell capping the drive with a 15-yard run.
EHS pushed the lead to 14-0 when Dalton Mitchell found Jeriah Griffin for a 25-yard score.
The Cyclones looked to hit cruise control early in the second as Stephens scores a pair of short touchdown runs and Russell scored from three yards out as the Cyclones took a 35-0 lead with just under six minutes left in the second.
The final 1:37 of the first half saw the action pick up as 28 combined points were scored.
Sullivan East got on the board with 1:37 left in the half when Drake Fisher hit Masun Tate for a 4-yard touchdown.
The Patriots got back on the board on the next play from scrimmage as Corbin Laisure tipped and intercepted a pass for a 25-yard pick six.
Elizabethton, however, wasn’t going to be outdone.
Gib Maupin and Teddy Orton connected for a 69-yard touchdown. A couple of plays later, Orton intercepted a Patriot pass and returns it 26 yards for the score as Elizabethton took a 49-14 halftime lead.
Sullivan East continued to battle with two scores in the fourth quarter.
Dawson Jones scored on a short run, and the Patriots capped the East scoring when Tyler Cross caught a Fisher pass in the end zone from 8 yards out.
Jaiden Wallin capped the Cyclone scoring with a run from 3 yards away.
Dalton Mitchell went 8-of-11 passing for 104 yards, while Maupin went 5 of 10 for 107.
Orton finished the night with three catches for 106 yards. Griffin had four catches for 50 yards, while Wallin finished with eight carries for 62 yards.
East was led by Fisher as he went 20 of 35 for 165 yards. Roberts had 150 yards on eight carries.
Elizabethton is set to hit the road with a trip to Rhea County next Friday night, while the Patriots are set to host Union County.
