After three seasons of pretty much dominating the state, Elizabethton’s football team stands at 1-4 this year.
But what the Cyclones accomplished Friday night in a 35-34 loss to Anderson County likely erased some disappointment and replaced it with promise.
“In high school football we know there are two seasons,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten, whose team won Class 4A state titles in 2019 and 2020 before finishing as state runner-up in 2021. “Anything can happen.”
Anderson County (6-0) entered Friday’s game as the state’s No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A. The Mavericks had escaped a good Rhea County team and whipped good teams like Powell and Science Hill — which handled Elizabethton in the season opener. The game was on Anderson County’s field, and the Mavericks seemed primed for avenging last year’s playoff loss to the Cyclones.
But by halftime, Elizabethton held a 21-7 lead.
“We found some identity on offense,” Witten said. “I think our team has come so far in just a couple of weeks. Nate Stephens gave us a big spark at running back, the offense was efficient, and we played a heck of a game. We played about as good of complementary football as we could play. And we had chances to win at the end.”
The first opportunity came when Elizabethton drove from its own 20-yard line to Anderson County’s 20 with the game tied at 28-28. With 17 seconds remaining, Witten said he thought about a 37-yard field goal attempt, which was lined up in the middle of the field after a running play that was designed to make the potential kick easier.
It was third down with no timeouts left, and Witten decided to take a shot at the end zone. The pass was intercepted.
“It was a great night, and it wasn’t windy or cold,” Witten said. “We have a good enough kicker, and he can make that kick. We have a great snapper and holder.
“You second guess yourself. I had a chance to help the team out. It was a bad decision. That’s my fault right there. I feel like I let the team down. The kids laid it on the line.”
Witten faced another tough decision in overtime. Anderson County went first and scored on the first play to make it 35-28. Elizabethton answered on its first play with a 10-yard scoring run by Stephens — who rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
It was 35-34. Should the Cyclones kick or go for a 2-point conversion?
“We felt like we had fought our tails off all night long,” Witten said. “It was a coach’s decision right there, risk versus reward.”
Cade Russell took the wildcat-formation snap and tried to power into the end zone. He got very close, but didn’t find pay-dirt.
Still, the Cyclones made a statement in this game. As good as Greeneville and Anderson County are this year, Elizabethton hasn’t given up its place at the conversation table. It’s not out of the realm of possibility the Cyclones could face both of those teams again in the postseason.
“It’s definitely a confidence boost,” Witten said. “We know what we are capable of doing. We just have to play well. (Quarterback) Dalton Mitchell played his tail off. Nate had an unbelievable game. The offensive line did a great job. We were ourselves. We played Cyclones football.”