It wasn’t a good ending for Elizabethton or Unicoi County.
In the losers’ bracket final of the District 1-3A baseball tournament Saturday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the Cyclones were leading 11-9 in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out.
With a Unicoi County runner on first base, Valentin Batrez ripped a line drive base hit to right field. The runner made it to third base, where a fight broke out. Video appears to show punches being thrown.
Elizabethton head coach Ryan Presnell and Unicoi County head coach Chad Gillis declined to comment on the situation. Administrators from both schools said they believed players from both teams left the dugout during the altercation.
The game was suspended, pending further review by the TSSAA. On Saturday night, TSSAA assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie said, "Both schools have been informed that there will be no game (Sunday). We are gathering information and will do our best to have a decision made no later than Monday morning."
This impacts Tennessee High, which has already earned a region berth and was scheduled to play in the district championship round Sunday. The TSSAA pitch-count rule could impact the Vikings, who could have ended the district with a win Sunday. Now they will not have four days of rest before the region.
“Obviously the further you delay the tournament, it puts everyone in this district at a disadvantage pitching-wise,” Tennessee High head coach Preston Roberts said. “I’m still trying to process everything. It’s just a very unfortunate event. I really hate it had to end that way.”
Elizabethton and Unicoi County were battling for the last spot in next week’s region tournament. The winner would advance while the losers’ season would be over.
Elizabethton took a 7-2 lead into the fourth inning, but Unicoi scored five times. The Cyclones jumped ahead 11-7 in the fifth inning, but the Blue Devils scored twice in the bottom half.
Leading the way at the plate for Unicoi were Lucas Slagle (3 for 4), Nicky Satterly (2 for 3 with three RBIs), Tanner Berry (2 for 4 with three RBIs) and Batrez (2 for 4 with two RBIs).
For the Cyclones, Peyton Johnson had two hits and two RBIs while Brayden Buckles drove in a pair of runs. Only three of the 11 Elizabethton runs were earned.
