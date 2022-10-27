ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Cyclones struck early and often to blow out Seymour and end its Senior Night in style Thursday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.
Elizabethton (5-4) scored on its first seven possessions in a 62-0 romp over the Eagles. Senior running back Nate Stephens rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, as he broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the season. Cade Russell added 75 yards on seven carries.
As multiple snaps from center sailed over the heads of Seymour quarterbacks Josh Nevins and Braylon Oliver, the Eagles (3-7) ended with minus-58 yards rushing on 32 attempts.
Dalton Mitchell ended 8 of 10 passing for 142 yards and four touchdowns. Overall, Elizabethon piled up 439 yards of offense and held Seymour to negative-14 yards.
“We didn’t play last week and the guys were hungry and thirsty to play tonight,” Eliza- bethton coach Shawn Witten said. “We have 13 seniors that have been a great group. We’re not the same team as three months ago and it’s good to see our guys put in the work. We’re fired up and ready to go for the playoffs.”
QUICK START
Stephens ran off the left side 56 yards on the first play from scrimmage to set up a 13-yard touchdown off a shovel pass from Dalton Mitchell to Cade Russell.
Jeriah Griffin was the next Elizabethton player to get in on the act, the recipient of a 9-yard shovel pass from Mitchell. The Cyclones scored on the first play of their next two drives. Teddy Orton took a short pass from Mitchell over the middle and turned it into a 36-yard touchdown.
Stephens took advantage of great field position and broke free on a 27-yard touchdown for the next score. Determined not to let the offense have all the fun, Luke Whaley scored on a 16-yard interception return and a 35-0 lead with 2:54 left in the first quarter.
The Cyclones scored on the first play of the second quarter when Mitchell hit a wide-open Russell for an easy 6-yard touchdown. Stephens and Russell each scored on 2-yard touchdown runs to finish off the first half scoring with a 55-0 Elizabethton lead.
“It was a great night, but I couldn’t do it without my O-line,” Stephens said. “They and the H-backs work their tails off every day to get better with their blocks. I just give glory to God to give me the ability to go out here and do this.”
SECOND-HALF CLOCK
With a running clock and the teams playing their reserves, there was no scoring in the third quarter. The Eagles missed a golden opportunity to put points on the board after an interception by freshman Alec Brown gave them possession at the Elizabethton 11. They got the ball down to the Cyclones 3, but couldn’t convert.
Elizabethton put together one final scoring drive, going 96 yards and capped off by a 27-yard touchdown pass play from Gib Maupin to Eli Blevins.
With three straight state-championship game appearances, the Cyclones will now embark on another playoff run starting next Friday.
“Our job as coaches are to get the program to the ceiling and that’s where we’re at,” Witten said. “The guys are playing hard and we’re excited to get ready for the playoffs. We’ve got two good running backs with Nate and Cade Russell. We feel we’re at our best right now and we’ve got to finish the mission.”