ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Cyclones struck early and often to blow out Seymour and end its Senior Night in style Thursday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Elizabethton (5-4) scored on its first seven possessions in a 62-0 romp over the Eagles. Senior running back Nate Stephens rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, as he broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the season. Cade Russell added 75 yards on seven carries.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

