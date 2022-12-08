Bella Ferguson is no passing fancy.
But the David Crockett sophomore is pretty good at fancy passes.
At the heart of the Lady Pioneers’ good start to the 2022-23 high school season is a 5-foot-4 point guard who is currently doing something better than any other girls basketball player in the entire nation.
Her assist average of 13.1 through eight games is almost four more per game than Madison Guzman of San Antonio Jefferson. The margin is so dramatic Ferguson could go three games without any assists and still lead the nation in that category.
And perhaps the best thing about every assist is this: It means one of Ferguson’s teammates scored.
“The people who know me, they know I couldn’t care less if I score points as long as we win,” Ferguson said. “Actually everybody fusses at me to shoot more. But in my opinion, making the best play is the most important thing. If somebody else has a better shot than me, I’m going to give them the ball. I just want to set my teammates up to where they succeed.”
Crockett girls coach Thomas Gouge said Ferguson has a tremendous passion for basketball.
“She is an exceptional leader on and off the court,” Gouge said. “Her court vision and precision passing are second to none. Her court awareness is next level and her passes are always on point.”
Backing up Gouge’s assessment of on-point passes is Ferguson’s 15-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. She has 105 assists and only seven turnovers on the season.
And Ferguson can put points on the board herself, Gouge said.
“Not only is she a great passer, but she can also take over a game with her ability to score,” Gouge said. “She’s on pace right now to have over 1,000 points and 1,000 assists during her career.”
PATH TO CROCKETT
Ferguson was born and raised in Fall Branch and could have headed to Daniel Boone, but decided to attend Crockett at the beginning of her ninth-grade year.
She immediately paid dividends for the Lady Pioneers as they set a school record with 24 wins.
That was a senior-oriented team with Ferguson being the link that connected the dots for unprecedented success. And with a 7-1 start this year, Ferguson is helping Crockett prove youth isn’t going to get in the way.
“Last year helped me get a ton of experience,” Ferguson said. “This year, we’re young, so I knew my role was going to have to come from that experience.”
Ferguson quickly realized she needed to get the ball in the hands of freshmen Brylee Tullock and Aaliyah Story. Tullock is averaging 21 points per game while Story is adding 12 a contest.
“Basically any time I pass it to Brylee, I know she’s going to hit the shot,” Ferguson said. “Aaliyah, it’s amazing having her because there’s nobody around who is as athletic as her. She runs the floor, and I just pitch the ball up. They have been a huge help to me getting all of the assists I have.”
Ferguson said it surprised her to see her name at the top of the national list on MaxPreps.
“When I first found out, I was like, oh my gosh, because it’s crazy,” Ferguson said. “God has blessed me to put me at Crockett. I come from Fall Branch, and it’s a really small town. Whenever I saw my name, leading the nation, I was like, whoa! That’s a big thing.
“But I don’t worry about it. It was something just cool that someone from here in East Tennessee is leading the nation. During the game I don’t worry about it. I know the right plays are going to come, and if it happens, it happens.”
INFLUENCES
Ferguson said her older brothers played a role in helping her become a good basketball player — as did NBA great John Stockton.
“My older brothers have been tough on me since I was a kid,” said Ferguson, who is a straight-A student and already receiving interest from multiple colleges. “And I’m a big John Stockton fan. My dad told me about him and I’ve watched his highlights. I love the way he played with unselfish passes. I try to model my game after him.”
THE MOTIVATION
For the second straight year, Crockett was picked to finish last in the Big Five Conference. So when league play starts in January, the defending champions will again have something to prove.
“I told everybody, well, they did it again,” Ferguson. “It’s a big motivator for us. We are young, but that doesn’t mean we can’t compete.”