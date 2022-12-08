Basketball David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett (copy)

David Crockett’s Bella Ferguson has racked up over 100 assists in just eight games this season.

 Todd Brase

Bella Ferguson is no passing fancy.

But the David Crockett sophomore is pretty good at fancy passes.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you