It’s a light show in Jonesborough while Daniel Boone will hit the road to face a private school.
David Crockett will play host to Cherokee for its first home game of the 2022 high school football season.
“The lights are up and running,” said Pioneers coach Hayden Chandley, whose team has played in Bluff City, Erwin, Morristown, Kingsport, Bristol and North Carolina this season while awaiting the lights to be replaced at their new turf field.
“The kids are excited, coaches are excited, and I know our family is excited to finally be playing in Jonesborough,” Chandley said. “Six straight weeks on the road can be draining. We are looking forward to getting to show off our new facility upgrades. But we have to go out and execute. All the fancy stuff means nothing if you don’t play well.”
Crockett (2-4) enters with a four-game losing streak and is 0-2 in Region 1-5A play. But it will be favored against Cherokee (0-5), which lost its only league game to date.
As for the Trailblazers (5-0), they put their undefeated record on the line against Division II Christian Academy of Knoxville. The Warriors stand at 2-4, but have not played a public school yet this season.
It will be the kind of challenge Boone probably needs at this point in the season.
“CAK has lots of speed on offense,” Jenkins said. “It is a spread team that makes you defend the whole field.”
And CAK can bring it defensively, too.
“They are really fast up front and blitz and move their front a ton,” Jenkins said.
Here’s a brief look at other games on tonight’s schedule.
Dobyns-Bennett (5-1) at Jefferson County (4-1)
Another week, another showdown for Dobyns-Bennett.
The Indians, ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 6A football poll, face the Patriots in a Big East Conference showdown. It comes one week after the Indians came one point and literally one yard short on a potential game-winning conversion against Greeneville.
Jefferson County also has a one-point loss, a 7-6 defeat to Sevier County, as its only blemish. It’s not the only way the teams resemble each other. Both have featured balanced offensive attacks and active linebackers on defense.
William Blount (0-6) at West Ridge (2-3)
Coming off a blowout win, the youthful Wolves are thinking positively again as they seek their first Region 1-6A victory.
It’s a favorite role for West Ridge as Blount has been outscored 251-47 in six games, totaling only six points in two league losses.
Tennessee High (3-2) at Morristown West (4-2)
One of these teams will have their league title hopes seriously damaged while the winner stays in the thick of things.
The Vikings are on a two-game winning streak with a pair of runaway wins.
Volunteer (1-4) at Grainger (3-3)
It’s a chance for the Falcons to stay in the playoff hunt in Region 1-4A, and they are coming off their first win of the season.
Johnson County (0-5) at Claiborne (2-3)
Can the Longhorns break into the win column? It could be a tough chore as the Bulldogs have been able to put points on the board this season.
Hampton (5-0) at South Greene (2-4)
The Region 1-2A title hangs in the balance once again for these rivals.
South Greene’s record reflects a tough schedule, and the Bulldogs have handled challenges well this season. Strong running from Levi Lunsford and a passing threat from Dylan Trivett makes Hampton tough to defend.
Happy Valley (1-5) at Cumberland Gap (2-3)
With a four-team league, everybody makes the playoffs — so this game is more for seeding purposes and trying to avoid the No. 1 seed from Region 2-2A in the first round of the postseason.
The Panthers have lit up the scoreboard this season, including a 60-point outing last week.
Cloudland (2-3) at West Greene (5-1)
It’s another solid challenge for the Highlanders as the Buffaloes have put together an impressive season through six weeks.