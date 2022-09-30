Football David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett (copy)

David Crockett’s Jake Fox (18) looks to pass during play against Dobyns-Bennett earlier this season.

 Todd Brase

It’s a light show in Jonesborough while Daniel Boone will hit the road to face a private school.

David Crockett will play host to Cherokee for its first home game of the 2022 high school football season.

