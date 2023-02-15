KINGSPORT — David Crockett got to the championship game the hard way.
The Lady Pioneers earned it.
With standout post Aaliyah Story missing much of the second half with foul trouble, Crockett found a way to hold off determined Science Hill 55-45 in the semifinals of the District 1-4A girls basketball tournament Wednesday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
Crockett (23-7) advanced to Saturday’s championship game at 6 p.m. against rival Daniel Boone (22-8). The Lady Trailblazers earned their spot with a 69-58 win over West Ridge.
Crockett won both regular season meetings with Boone.
“Pretty wild, round three,” said Crockett head coach Thomas Gouge, whose team reached the district finals for the third straight year. “Boone is an amazing team with a lot of talent and experience. We will have to bring our A game.”
Brylee Tullock, Laney Britton and Gabby Wood helped saved the day for the Lady Pioneers. Tullock totaled 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals.
“What was going through my mind was, if I get to the goal and they help I can kick it out for a open shot from someone because I had the confidence they could knock it down,” Tullock said.
“Brylee is a gamer,” Gouge said. “Brylee did what Brylee does every game.”
Britton had 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals while Wood finished with 10 points. Bella Ferguson added six points and five assists.
Britton, a freshman, was especially impactful late in the game.
“Laney did a great job off the bench,” Gouge said. “She made some big shots tonight.”
Britton said things fell into place.
“The game came to me and we played together as a team,” Britton said. “We did it for (injured) Lacey (Byrd).”
Crockett seemed to be taking control of the game, building a 10-point lead early in the second half. But when Story picked up her fourth foul, the lead disappeared as Science Hill pounded the ball inside to Kathryne Patton.
Story returned early in the fourth quarter, but lasted only three minutes before fouling out. Despite the limited minutes, Story still managed seven points and seven rebounds.
For Science Hill, there wasn’t enough offense.
“We turned it over too much and didn’t hit a three all night,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “Shooting is the most important skill in basketball. We didn’t shoot it very good.”
Patton led Science Hill with 15 points and totaled seven rebounds. Aniya Pace played a superb effort game, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds. Kirsten Heaton was also tough, totaling 10 points and seven rebounds.
LADY TRAILBLAZERS ROLL
Josie Jenkins had the distance dialed in, and Daniel Boone kept West Ridge in the background.
The Lady Trailblazers got six 3-pointers and 22 points from Jenkins while teammate Andrea Flores totaled 26 points.
Jenkins said she didn’t want to let an opportunity slip away.
“I pass up a lot of shots, but everyone tells me to shoot it so I might as well,” Jenkins said. “You can’t make it unless you shoot it. And once you get hot, you gotta keep going.”
Jenkins was 5 of 7 from behind the arc in the first half.
“She was on fire and the girls kept finding her,” Boone head coach Justin Humphries said. “Once she sees the first one or two go in, she’s tough.”
Kyleigh Bacon also had a monster game for Boone, totaling 14 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing out three assists. Teammate Lillie Walters had four steals.
RUNNING AWAY EARLY
Boone exploded to a 30-9 lead midway through the second quarter, but West Ridge rallied before halftime and trailed by only 12 points at 38-26.
West Ridge rallied to a single-digit margin several times in the fourth quarter, but Boone seemed to always have an answer.
“Sometimes we settle down when we’re up a little bit, and we don’t need to do that,” Jenkins said. “We just need to keep the pedal to the metal and keep on going. We need to stay calm and keep under control.”
Humphries said his team responded.
“(West Ridge) played hard and we played hard,” he said. “It was a tournament game. They didn’t want to go on the road (for the region quarterfinals), and we didn’t want to go on the road.”
Leading the way for the Wolves was Campbell Jones, who finished with 16 points. Rachel Niebruegge totaled 13 while Fallon Taylor added 11.