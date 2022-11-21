David Crockett took the first step in defending its Hardee’s Classic girls title with a blowout win over University High on Monday at the 33rd annual basketball tournament.

Playing at their home gym, the Lady Pioneers scored the first 30 points of the game and rolled to an 82-15 victory over the Lady Bucs. Crockett led 32-1 at the end of one quarter and 53-2 at the half.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

