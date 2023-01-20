A battle for supremacy in the Big 5 Conference turned in the favor of the David Crockett girls basketball team late, stifling Washington County rival Daniel Boone 50-45 in Jonesborough in front of more than 2,000 fans.

The Lady Pioneers (17-4, 3-1) handed Boone its first league loss behind a game-high 22 points from freshman Brylee Tullock and a near double-double of eight points and 12 rebounds from fellow freshman Aaliyah Story.

