David Crockett‘s Laney Britton (22) tries to drive against Daniel Boone’s Josie Jenkins (12) during Friday night’s Big Five Conference girl’s shootout. The Lady Pioneers handed Boone its first league loss, picking up the 50-45 victory.
A battle for supremacy in the Big 5 Conference turned in the favor of the David Crockett girls basketball team late, stifling Washington County rival Daniel Boone 50-45 in Jonesborough in front of more than 2,000 fans.
The Lady Pioneers (17-4, 3-1) handed Boone its first league loss behind a game-high 22 points from freshman Brylee Tullock and a near double-double of eight points and 12 rebounds from fellow freshman Aaliyah Story.
Sophomore point guard Bella Ferguson had six points and 12 assists.
“Boone is a great basketball team and it’s pretty wild that we’re the two smallest schools in the league competing for first place,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “Brylee is a gamer and the bigger the stage, the better she plays. We’ve seen that all year.”
The Lady Trailblazers (18-5, 3-1) pulled to within two points at the end of the third quarter, 37-35, but a quick 7-0 spurt out of the quarter change — highlighted by a long Tullock 3-pointer — grabbed the momentum for Crockett.
“They hit a couple of big 3-pointers and we told them if Brylee gets going, she’s hard to stop,” Boone coach Justin Humphries said. “Our game plan was to take away any space she had and we had a few lapses. When they got on a roll, it was really hard to fight back from it.”
Boone was held to just 4-for-13 in the fourth quarter after shooting 5 of 8 in the third.
Josie Jenkins led Boone with 12 points while Kyleigh Bacon, Lillie Walters and Kiley Beach each contributed 10.
Usual leading scorer Andrea Flores — another one of Washington County’s standout freshmen — was held to just three points, going 1-for-10 from the field. She was face-guarded tightly most of the night and regularly attracted a double-team with the ball in her hands.
“We did a good job on Flores and we knew her and (Kyleigh) Bacon were averaging close to 40 per night,” Gouge said. “Our defensive effort was what won us this game. That and winning the battle on the boards.”
Crockett was also clutch at the free throw line, going 16-for-19 while Boone was just 5-for-11. The Lady Pioneers were 15 for 45 from the field with 11 turnovers while Boone was 18 of 45 with 18 turnovers.
Boys
Daniel Boone 63, David Crockett 54 OT
In a thrilling overtime game, Daniel Boone senior scoring machine Jamar Livingston took over in the fourth quarter and extra period to lead the Trailblazers to victory.
Livingston finished with a game-high 36 — 13 of which came in the final two periods.
“He knows we’re going to go to him and we’re going to run stuff for him,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “He responded and we had a chance to close the game out the right way. When you go into overtime, teams fold sometimes. We hit some adversity and they embraced it in overtime.”
The Trailblazers (8-14, 2-2) won by out-scoring the Pioneers 14-5 in the extra period, making all four of their shots from the floor.
The game featured 12 ties and 13 lead changes.
When Crockett scored to make the game 27-24 with a minute left in the second quarter, Boone proceeded to score the next nine points to build a 12-point advantage at 36-24.
Crockett went on a 12-0 run and tied the game early in the fourth quarter.
From then on, it was a punch-for-punch game with the teams trading baskets down the stretch before Boone pulled away in overtime.
Henry Hamlin was also an integral part of Boone’s attack, scoring 13.
“Both teams compete hard in this rivalry and you can throw records out the window,” Brown said. “Henry made some physical plays. He made those two layups for us in overtime that were huge and gave us some space.”
Colin Beason led Crockett with 15 points while Reagan Cash netted 11.
Crockett committed 22 turnovers and was 23 for 49 from the field. Boone was guilty of 10 turnovers and was 22 for 56 from the field.