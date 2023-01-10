David Crockett’s girls started with a bang, and finished with thunder.
The Lady Pioneers ran away from Science Hill, earning their first road win over the Lady Hilltoppers in 18 years — a 70-41 basketball decision at The New Gym on Tuesday night.
“It’s a huge win,” Crockett head coach Thomas Gouge said. “Science Hill has been the standard in this area. It was 2004 the last time we beat them here, so it’s a big win for our program.”
Brylee Tullock was the biggest problem for Science Hill as the Crockett standout freshman drained five treys and finished with 32 points. She was complemented by Aaliyah Story’s double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, and the typical ball wizardry of Bella Ferguson, who distributed 15 assists.
Crockett (15-3 overall) won its Big Five Conference opener while the Lady Hilltoppers (7-12) slipped to 0-2 in league play.
In the boys’ game, Science Hill nursed a three-point lead for the final 2:50 before Crockett’s Colin Beason drained a buzzer-beating trey from the head of the key to force overtime. Then the Pioneers made the plays in overtime to secure a 51-47 win.
“I thought our guys battled back,” said Crockett coach Cody Connell. “All night we couldn’t get going offensively. We just struggled, missed easy shots, had terrible turnovers, and played really bad basketball. But the guys hung in there and played hard enough to keep it close. And I thought our guys played great at the end.”
It was the league opener for Crockett (9-10) while Science Hill (3-15) fell to 0-2 in the conference.
GIRLS
Crockett scored the first seven points of the game, and stretched its lead to 15-5 before Science Hill found its footing.
“I was very pleased,” Gouge said. “Our focus was to get off to a really good start, and we kept going from there.”
Science Hill battled back and stayed within shouting distance for much of the first half, but Crockett closed strong and took a 36-22 advantage into the locker room.
In the second half Science Hill made a couple of moves, but Crockett stood strong and added the exclamation point with a dominant fourth quarter.
“Every time they would make a little run, we would hit a big shot and push it back up,” Gouge said.
Science Hill was led by Kierra Whitney, who racked up 14 points. Teammate Lexi Green added 12.
BOYS
Science Hill seemed to have the game in hand, holding the basketball with a little over a minute left and leading 43-40.
But a turnover was later followed by the missed front end of a one-and-one opportunity, and Crockett got another chance with 17 seconds remaining.
After failing to get a shot off for 12 seconds, Crockett called timeout. Science Hill followed with a timeout, and Beason got the ball at the head of the key. He crushed the long-range jumper to tie the game.
In overtime, Drake Shingledecker hit a big bucket, and Brody McGuire followed later with a heads-up lurking backcourt steal and layup to put Crockett up three at 48-45.
Beason led the Pioneers with 14 points while Shingledecker totaled 11.
For Science Hill, Brady Lawson led the way with 12 points.
“We’re still learning how to finish basketball games,” Science Hill head coach Jon Higgins said. “From turnovers to defensive stops to boxing out, we’re still learning, and experience matters.
“It hurts to lose because this game is one we really should have won, but hopefully we can get better and learn from it.”