David Crockett took the first step in defending its Hardee’s Classic girls title with a blowout win over University High on Monday at the 33rd annual basketball tournament.
Playing at their home gym, the Lady Pioneers scored the first 30 points of the game and rolled to an 82-15 victory over the Lady Bucs. Crockett led 32-1 at the end of one quarter and 53-2 at the half.
Brylee Tullock led the Lady Pioneers’ onslaught with 23 points. Laney Britton with 12 points and Gabby Wood with 11 were Crockett’s other double-digit scorers. Among the other stat leaders, Bella Ferguson dished out nine assists and Kiley Moore had seven. Aaliyah Story finished with eight points and five rebounds.
Overall, the Lady Pioneers had 11 players score and came up with 27 steals.
“We came out from the start and got on them early, forcing some turnovers with our press,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “That led to some easy transition baskets. I’m proud of the girls’ efforts. It’s a new team, but they came out strong in their first home game.”
Emma Chandley finished with seven points to lead University High.
Crockett will play West Greene in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Lady Bucs will face Johnson County in a consolation game.
Lakeway Christian 57, Providence Academy 49
Halle Stuffie hit six shots behind the 3-point arc and scored a team-best 22 points to lift the Lady Lions past the Lady Knights. Kayla Underwood added 12 points for Lakeway, which pulled away late thanks to a pair of treys by Stuffie.
Addie Wilhoit had a game-high 29 points to pace Providence, which led 25-22 at the half. Taylor Price finished with 11 points.
Chuckey-Doak 62, Unicoi County 43
The Lady Knights took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back to down the Lady Devils.
Hayleigh Taylor paced Chuckey-Doak with 16 points and Sanioh Atchison accounted for 13. Faith Bennett topped Unicoi County’s scoring with 13 points. Jocelyn Metcalf totaled 10 and Haley Rush ended with nine.
West Greene 85, Johnson County 73
Kinsley Ellenburg matched her jersey number with 24 points to lead the Lady Buffaloes over the Lady Longhorns. Morgan Brown came through with 17 points and Madi Brown had nine for West Greene.
Peyton Gentry and Brookanna Hutchins had 16 points apiece to lead Johnson County. Sierra Green netted 15 points, including four 3-pointers.