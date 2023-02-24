Sevier County girls basketball coach Jonathan Shultz admitted he hates playing against a 2-3 zone. Naturally, the Bearettes counter with one as often as possible.

Brylee Tullock and Gabby Wood rallied David Crockett in the fourth quarter. But Sevier County, defending back-to-back region champs, held the Lady Pioneers scoreless for the final four minutes and prevailed 45-39 in Friday’s Region 1-4A quarterfinals.

