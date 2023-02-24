Sevier County girls basketball coach Jonathan Shultz admitted he hates playing against a 2-3 zone. Naturally, the Bearettes counter with one as often as possible.
Brylee Tullock and Gabby Wood rallied David Crockett in the fourth quarter. But Sevier County, defending back-to-back region champs, held the Lady Pioneers scoreless for the final four minutes and prevailed 45-39 in Friday’s Region 1-4A quarterfinals.
The Bearettes (23-7) secured a rematch with Jefferson County in the Region 1-4A semifinals, having suffered an upset loss to the Lady Patriots in the District 2-4A semifinals. Jefferson County defeated Science Hill 57-51 in the region quarterfinal round.
Tullock and Wood accounted for all of Crockett’s fourth-quarter points, knocking down two 3-pointers apiece and forcing Sevier County to change its defensive strategy.
“We went to a man-to-man the last three minutes … seemed like they were getting all their points from (3-point range),” Shultz said. “Tullock, she’s a heck of a player. Thought we were going to pull away, and then they had a stretch where they shot it well.”
BOMBS AWAY
Hailey Williams’ putback gave Sevier County a 39-30 lead early in the fourth. Tullock, who averaged 23.3 points a game, then hit two 3s in a 47-second stretch. Wood’s third triple tied the game at 39 with 4:03 to play, but Crockett couldn’t score again.
Tullock shot 8-of-18 with six 3-pointers to finish with 24 points. Wood went 4-of-7 and scored 11 in her final game as a Lady Pioneer.
“Gabby stepped up, knocked down a couple of crucial shots,” David Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “Super proud of Gabby. She’s had a great career, been our defensive stopper. She didn’t want this to be her last game. We hate to see her go.”
Aaliyah Story grabbed 12 rebounds, and Bella Ferguson had nine assists for Crockett, which finished 22-9.
DIRTY DOZEN
Tullock scored the game’s first five points before a 12-0 Sevier County run.
Wood banked in a runner to give Crockett a brief 15-14 lead in the second quarter. But the Bearettes scored the next 12 points to take a 26-15 lead in the third.
Natali Shultz and Kinley Loveday led Sevier County with 13 points apiece, each making three 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
Sevier County faces Jefferson County in Monday’s Region 1-4A semifinals at the Tribe Athletic Complex. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.