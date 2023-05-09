It was just a matter of time before the floodgates opened for David Crockett’s softball team, according to coach Carla Weems. Chelsea Williams proved her right.
The Lady Pioneers came close to winning by run rule after their explosive fourth inning in Tuesday’s District 1-4A elimination game. Either way, they’re just one win from the region tournament after defeating Science Hill 10-4.
Just after Lexi Hawkins got on base with a one-out single, Williams sent a 1-2 offering over the right-field fence to start what became an eight-run frame. Seven more hits followed, including a string of six in a row, as Crockett’s 2-1 lead grew to 10-1 after four.
“I turned around and I was like, it’s already the third inning,” Weems recalled. “I knew it was just a matter of time before they exploded and they did.”
Indeed, as Crockett (18-16) also guaranteed itself a winning season.
Brylee Tullock doubled home two runs for a 7-1 advantage. Sydney Hodges, Avery Hope and Megan Davis each singled in a run during the stretch, which culminated with Karly Honeycutt’s RBI double.
SPREADING THE WEALTH
Eight players collected at least one of David Crockett’s 12 hits. Williams and Hawkins each went 2-for-3 while Hope and Davis hit 2-for-4, along with a single from Eva Marler.
Davis doubled home Crockett’s first run in the opening frame, and Williams plated on an error to make it 2-0 in the second.
“Everybody did their part and tried to help out any way they could,” Weems said. “That’s what I told them tonight. We’ve got to come back, refocus and play as a team.”
Honeycutt went 6 1/3 innings in the circle, striking out one and walking two in the win.
TOP HILLTOPPERS
Malia Maroukas rallied the Lady Hilltoppers (7-26-1) in the third with her leadoff double, scoring on a one-out error at first base to keep Science Hill within a run.
Back-to-back base hits from Lora Wilgus and Kaylee Pickering in the seventh inning kept the Lady ‘Toppers alive before Crockett turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
Beth Pridemore and Wilgus both went 2-for-4, and Isabel Meeks struck out four batters. Maddie Kelley, Makenzie Cumbow and Meeks each had one single.
UP NEXT
David Crockett faces Dobyns-Bennett for survival at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the winner advancing to Thursday’s District 1-4A championship against Daniel Boone as well as the Region 1-4A tournament.