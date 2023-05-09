It was just a matter of time before the floodgates opened for David Crockett’s softball team, according to coach Carla Weems. Chelsea Williams proved her right.

The Lady Pioneers came close to winning by run rule after their explosive fourth inning in Tuesday’s District 1-4A elimination game. Either way, they’re just one win from the region tournament after defeating Science Hill 10-4.

