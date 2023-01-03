David Crockett’s girls are in tune-up mode for Big Five Conference play, but it sure looks like they are ready.

Freshman standout Brylee Tullock authored a 26-point, eight-rebound, five-steal effort as the Lady Pioneers punished Sullivan East 69-23 in high school basketball at Crockett’s gym Tuesday night.

