David Crockett’s girls are in tune-up mode for Big Five Conference play, but it sure looks like they are ready.
Freshman standout Brylee Tullock authored a 26-point, eight-rebound, five-steal effort as the Lady Pioneers punished Sullivan East 69-23 in high school basketball at Crockett’s gym Tuesday night.
The Lady Pioneers improved to 14-3 on the season while East fell to 6-13.
In the boys’ game, Crockett recovered nicely from a slow start, running out to a 17-point halftime lead and eventually winning, 64-44.
LADY PIONEERS
It was a whirlwind first quarter for Crockett, which racked up 28 points. By halftime, the Lady Pioneers had cruised to a 48-13 advantage.
“We were focused, and we were locked in,” Crockett head coach Thomas Gouge said. “We went to Florida last week and played some really good competition, gave one away, and they were hungry to get back on the court. The effort and the intensity the girls played with tonight showed what they wanted.”
Tullock wasn’t the only Crockett player on top of her game. Aaliyah Story cut loose for yet another double-double, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds. And making it all spin together, point guard Bella Ferguson totaled 12 assists.
East struggled to take care of the ball, which limited scoring opportunities. Cailyn Cox led the Lady Patriots with eight points while Jenna Hare managed only seven points under heavy defensive attention.
CROCKETT BOYS
Colin Beason and sophomore Reagan Cash did a number on the Patriots.
Beason totaled 19 points and seven rebounds while Cash cut loose for 10 points and 13 rebounds.
“We got him back down low, where he has great moves,” Crockett head coach Cody Connell said of Beason.
Cash also provided key defense.
“Cash just changes so many shots,” Connell said. “He doesn’t have to get a lot of blocks. He’s so long. He’s all over the floor.”
Bradley Gouge added 11 points while Jacob Arnold finished with seven assists.
East jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead, but the Pioneers ruled for the next 13 minutes. After that opening surge, Crockett outscored East by a count of 33-16 to the halftime buzzer.
The Pioneers extended their lead to 19 points in the second half, but East was able to chip away at times. The Patriots closed within 11 points at 44-33 midway through the fourth quarter, but Crockett maintained its composure by scoring a pair of point-blank buckets to push it back to a 15-point advantage.
“The big thing for us was we only had eight turnovers with 14 assists,” Connell said. “That was big. We had 41 rebounds. We really crashed the boards.”
East got a 17-point effort from Drake Fisher. Corbin Laisure added 11.