Luke Jenkins

Junior quarterback Luke Jenkins will lead Daniel Boone into its season debut Saturday against South Greene.

 Todd Brase

There’s a simple formula for Week 1, said David Crockett head football coach Hayden Chandley.

“Just play hard,” he said. “Both teams will make a lot of mistakes and maybe even look sloppy. More times than not, the team that plays the hardest and more physical wins in Week 1.”

