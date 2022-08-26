When Daniel Boone and West Ridge meet on the gridiron Friday in Blountville, the similarities will be uncanny and will have the makings of one of the better games of the season.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on WCYB-TV as part of the Friday Night Rivals series.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you