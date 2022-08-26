When Daniel Boone and West Ridge meet on the gridiron Friday in Blountville, the similarities will be uncanny and will have the makings of one of the better games of the season.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on WCYB-TV as part of the Friday Night Rivals series.
The nonconference matchup will be the first between the Class 6A Wolves and the Class 5A Trailblazers. The teams were supposed to meet last season, but a COVID-19 situation in the Boone program forced the cancellation of the game.
In 2020, Sullivan South was set to meet the Gray crew in its farewell season, but a virus outbreak within the Rebels program halted the playing of the annual rivalry game.
“A lot of our kids do travel ball stuff with each other growing up and they know each other,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “It’s two communities that on Friday night will try to get after each other.”
FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS
Since opening in the early 1970s, Daniel Boone has played its bordering county rivals on a regular basis.
The Trailblazers have a combined 67-70 record against eight Sullivan County schools since 1971. That total includes Ketron, Lynn View, Sullivan and Sullivan West.
Boone had a combined record of 41-57 against Sullivan South, North and Central, which make up West Ridge.
“Geographically, where they’re so close, it’s just a natural rivalry,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “I coached for Jeremy in 2003 (at South), so there’s a connection there, too.”
Jenkins has a 21-14 record against the Sullivan County schools, though his team hasn’t played Sullivan East since 2004. Eleven of those losses came against Sullivan South.
“Being in close proximity and being a good gate for both teams, we try to keep that rivalry going,” Jenkins said. “South and Central were two of our biggest rivals because they were both close to us.”
IN THE TRENCHES
The Wolves piled up 318 yards on 29 rushing attempts last week against Volunteer. Four of those runs went for over 25 yards.
Cale Bryant racked up 206 rushing yards on 11 attempts, scoring from 56 and 59 yards out. He also caught two passes for scores.
“When (West Ridge) has the ball, their offensive line gets off the ball no matter what they do,” Jenkins said. “They can get in a lot of formations, but it really comes down to up front where they try to knock you off the ball. They do a good job of getting the ball to people that they really need to get it to.”
In their win over South Greene, Boone surrendered just 12 yards on the ground and 60 total.
Something has to give.
“They had success in their scrimmages against Greeneville and Volunteer, so it’s not a surprise to see their defense do so well last week,” Hilton said. “(Luke Scott) is one of the better players in the area. They have a very fast and skilled defensive line and their secondary flies to the football.
“In special teams, we haven’t worked much on kickoff returns this week. When (Boone kicker Ben Shrewsberry) kicks it, it’s going through the end zone.”
FLIP THE SCRIPT
The diverse Boone offense had a field day of its own against South Greene, putting up 352 yards of offense as Luke Jenkins was 12-of-19 passing with 154 yards and one touchdown. Aiden Riner had 21 carries for 124 yards.
“If you would’ve told us Luke’s numbers before the game started, we would’ve taken it,” Jeremy Jenkins said. “Watching film with him, there were a couple of plays where he left some yards out there. He knows his top priority is to take care of the ball.
“I was pleased with his play for the first time out there.”
West Ridge’s defense — after allowing a Volunteer score late in the first quarter — forced three interceptions, four punts and stopped the Falcons twice on fourth down. Volunteer was held to 277 yards of offense.
“Defensively, they play a lot of kids and play in multiple fronts,” Jenkins said. “They like to send the kitchen sink at you if they’re ahead. They can really do some things as far as blitzing to really confuse you.
“Their front and linebackers are good-sized kids and quick. In the secondary, you’ll have to earn everything because they won’t give you much. We’ll have to match their energy and physicality.”