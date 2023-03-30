In the game of baseball, there’s comfort in consistency, which makes Nate Conner a valuable asset.
“One of the best compliments I can give him is he’s the same guy every day,” Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said. “He shows up and works hard. I know what I’m going to get out of him, and I know he will give his best effort.”
Those qualities don’t apply to the diamond only. His 4.3 GPA and score of 31 on the ACT attest to that. And when the whole package is added together, it’s easy to see why the 6-foot, 195-pound senior is a leader for the Hilltoppers and one of the main reasons the team is off to a tremendous start with a record of 10-0 heading into Thursday’s game against Abingdon, Virginia.
The left-handed pitcher takes care of the No. 1 role as the Monday guy in the rotation, but he’s also a key figure at the plate. Conner is hitting .412 (14 of 34) with three homers and 13 RBIs. On the mound, he is 3-0 with 20 strikeouts in 18 innings and an ERA of 3.11.
MOUND CONFIDENCE BUILT
Conner earned pitching wins last season against eventual state champion Farragut and co-third-place finisher Powell.
He said those wins helped him heading into this year.
“Just to know last year I had success against the state champion and a good team in Powell, and knowing I’m a year older and stronger, I have that much more confidence in my abilities,” Conner said. “And it’s more reason to trust Coach Edwards, with his system and pitch calling.”
Conner said establishing the fastball is always a key for him on the mound.
“I have to get it inside and establish it early,” Conner said.
Edwards said Conner doesn’t get ruffled by situations.
“You wouldn’t know what the score of the game is based on watching him,” Edwards said. “But he’s such a competitor and hates to lose.”
PLATE FORCE
Conner’s hot start at the dish is not a surprise. As good as he is on the mound, it’s his bat that caught the eye of the Walters State coaches.
“I feel like I hit velocity well,” said Conner, who played an important role as a sophomore on Science Hill’s state championship team. “I hit it better than slow pitching, so I need to be better focused on hitting more off-speed stuff this year.”
Conner, who also bats left-handed, can hit the ball to all fields. But he also has the ability to challenge the fence distances.
“He has a lot of power,” Edwards said. “The thing he has always been able to do is barrel baseballs.”
Playing well at Walters State could be the ticket to a higher level of college ball after two seasons, a route that makes perfect sense to Conner.
“It’s a great baseball school, and it works out great for me,” Conner said. “I get two free years of college, and most people who go to Division I don’t play their first two years. Going to Walters State, I can play and get better. I’m excited to see what I can do.”
THE 2023 SEASON
Science Hill entered the year with the bitter taste of last year’s sectional defeat.
“I didn’t have a season end with a bad loss in high school until last year,” Conner said. “In 2020 we didn’t play because of COVID, and then we won the state title in 2021. We’re using the loss last year to try to extend this year as far as it can go.”
It has been working so far because of less-experienced players stepping up and performing.
“It’s a testament to the hard work put in by people who haven’t been playing until now,” Conner said. “Jackson Berry is a good example. He is doing so good.”
INFLUENCES
Conner grew up under the guidance of his dad, Kevin, who played collegiately at Milligan and has been a longtime baseball coach, including time with the Hilltoppers.
“I grew up around baseball,” he said. “I always had him around, teaching me. He has been my biggest influence, and always pushed me to be a great role model.”
Conner’s mom, Glenda Blevins Conner, is second on Milligan’s all-time women’s basketball career scoring list with 2,868 points. But her influence probably comes a little more in the classroom. She teaches math and is a former teacher of the year at Science Hill.
“She pushes me hard to focus on the classroom and not just the field,” Conner said.
Conner also mentioned Coach Edwards as a good influence.
“I have always seen him as a great role model,” Conner said. “He’s a good example of how baseball needs to be played, and a big influence on my career.”