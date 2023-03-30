DSC_0113.JPG

Science Hill's senior first baseman/pitcher Nate Conner is off to a good start at the dish and on the mound.

 J.D. VAUGHN/johnson city press

In the game of baseball, there’s comfort in consistency, which makes Nate Conner a valuable asset.

“One of the best compliments I can give him is he’s the same guy every day,” Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said. “He shows up and works hard. I know what I’m going to get out of him, and I know he will give his best effort.”

