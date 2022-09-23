Unicoi County has been a picture of offensive consistency this season, scoring 42, 42, 35, 41, and 35 points in five victories.
The Blue Devils may need another performance like those against offensive-minded Sullivan East. The teams will meet Friday night with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Erwin’s Gentry Stadium.
Unicoi County, ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 3A, enters with a record of 5-0. East has scored 33.6 points per game, and its 2-3 record can be considered only a handful of plays away from being 5-0.
“They know what they want to do, and they do it very well,” Blue Devils coach Drew Rice said of the Patriots. “Coach (J.C.) Simmons and Coach (Chris) Colley do a great job of getting their athletes into space. We will have to play our assignments well to try and slow them down.”
The Blue Devils offense will have to make plays against East’s aggressive defense.
“They are well prepared and bring a lot of pressure,” Rice said. “We are going to have to handle that pressure, and win at the line of scrimmage, to be successful.”
The point of attack should be the tipping point in this game.
“I want to see us control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, but that is going to be a real challenge,” Rice said. “We have told our guys all week it’s going to take a great effort in all three phases Friday night.”
Cherokee (0-4) at West Ridge (1-3)
The Wolves are looking to get their offense back on track, and this favorite role could provide the opportunity.
West Ridge scored 41 points in its opener, but has totaled only 21 points in the next three games combined. Cherokee’s defense has allowed 199 points in four games.
Tennessee High (2-2) at Abingdon, Va. (2-2)
Both teams are trying to get a grip on elusive momentum before jumping headfirst into region schedules.
The Vikings have totaled only six points in two losses, but had 35 and 34, respectively, in their two wins.
David Crockett (2-3) at Pisgah, N.C. (1-3)
A three-game losing streak has the Pioneers hungry for a win.
This could be the spot to get back on track, but Pisgah is coming off its best offensive outing in a 43-40 loss last week.
Elizabethton (1-3) at Anderson County (5-0)
This is a tall order for the Cyclones.
Not only is Elizabethton facing a team it eliminated from last year’s playoffs, but also this year’s No. 2-ranked squad in the state that has scored at least 35 points in every game. Included in the mix was a 48-6 whipping of Science Hill, which had defeated Elizabethton the week before.
Johnson County (0-4) at Volunteer (0-4)
One team will end Friday night on a happy note for the first time this season.
The Falcons have allowed 41 or more points in every game this season while the Longhorns finally found a competitive finish in last week’s tight loss to West Greene.
Unaka (2-3) at Happy Valley (1-4)
After a season-opening win, it has been a tough go for the Warriors.
But they had a 13-game winning streak against the Rangers before last year’s 8-6 loss, and should be hungry to get back on track.
Cloudland (1-3) at Cosby (2-2)
This is basically for the Region 1-1A title, and the Eagles have put together a good-enough resume to create a threat to the favored Highlanders.
Cosby’s last win over Cloudland came back in 2011.