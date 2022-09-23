Lucas Slagle (copy)

Unicoi County’s Lucas Slagle has helped his team get off to a 5-0 start this season.

 Tanner Cook/JOhnson City Press

Unicoi County has been a picture of offensive consistency this season, scoring 42, 42, 35, 41, and 35 points in five victories.

The Blue Devils may need another performance like those against offensive-minded Sullivan East. The teams will meet Friday night with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Erwin’s Gentry Stadium.

