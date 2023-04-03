Nate Conner couldn’t help but admit it — a pitchers’ duel was a refreshing change.

Winning it made Monday night that much sweeter. Two days after second-ranked Science Hill prevailed in a 50-hit, 43-run contest, the Hilltoppers gained sole possession of first place in District 1-4A. Conner led the Toppers to their first shutout of the year, a 3-0 win over Daniel Boone at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you