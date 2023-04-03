Nate Conner couldn’t help but admit it — a pitchers’ duel was a refreshing change.
Winning it made Monday night that much sweeter. Two days after second-ranked Science Hill prevailed in a 50-hit, 43-run contest, the Hilltoppers gained sole possession of first place in District 1-4A. Conner led the Toppers to their first shutout of the year, a 3-0 win over Daniel Boone at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
“This is a sense of normalcy,” Conner said after going the distance on the mound.
Of course, normal by his standards meant throwing a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and just three walks.
Conner began a two-out rally in the first inning as well, hitting a deep line drive that nearly cleared the right-field wall. After his double, Major Osbolt sent a payoff pitch to right for an RBI triple.
And the two-out hitting didn’t end there for Science Hill (14-1, 6-0 District 1-4A). Jake Bedard had led off the bottom of the second with a base hit. Josh Marmo sent him home with a two-out double to left for a 2-0 lead, which lasted until the sixth.
“Two-out hits win games, I’ve said that my entire life,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said.
KEEPING UP WITH JONES
Daniel Boone senior right hander Brogan Jones, an ETSU signee, struck out 10 batters and walked just one in 5.2 innings pitched.
He stranded four runners over the first three innings to escape further damage, before striking out three straight in the fourth.
“He just competes,” Daniel Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “The fastball is his go-to pitch, but his slider was working pretty well tonight too.”
The Trailblazers (7-3, 2-1) had the tying run on third in the second inning, as Chandler Justice doubled before advancing on a one-out passed ball. But Conner struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
Slader Tinker’s two-out single put the tying run at the plate in the seventh, before Conner forced the next batter into a groundout.
“I’m just proud of the way Nate attacked the strike zone with all of his pitches,” Edwards said. “(Jones) has got a really good breaking ball … you’ve just got to find ways to do some damage, because it’s few and far between when you’re facing a guy like that.”
FINISHING THE JOB
Ryan Smith tripled to right-center in the sixth, and his runner Sam Lane scored the Hilltoppers’ final run on Bedard’s second hit.
Bedard went 2-for-3 to lead the Hilltoppers, which totaled six hits.
Tim McGonigle singled in the sixth to round out Boone’s three hits.
UP NEXT
The teams meet again Tuesday at Daniel Boone, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.