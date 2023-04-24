After enduring its first losing skid of the season, Science Hill’s baseball team got back to its winning ways with a 10-0 run-rule win over David Crockett on Monday in 78 snappy minutes.
The Hilltoppers (24-3, 11-0) got great production out of players like Tucker Lewis, Nate Stoots and Sam Lane that don’t normally get the spotlight.
“We came out and swung the bats well and Nate Conner pitched a phenomenal five innings,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “We had four or five starters out tonight and I was proud of the guys for being ready to step up.
“That’s something that we preach is always being ready to play because you really never know when something is going to happen and you have to go in.”
Science Hill starting pitcher Nate Conner, who has been steady all season, threw a two-hit shutout and earned the win. Conner was efficient — throwing 62 pitches — and had all four of his pitches working as he finished with three strikeouts and no walks.
“Nate was very efficient as far as commanding the zone,” Edwards said. “He had all four pitches working and I thought that he was working his fast ball in and out tonight.”
Jackson Berry had a big game for the ’Toppers, going 3-for-3 with a two-run home run over the right field wall of TVA Credit Union Ballpark in the third inning. The other two hits were a single and a triple.
Jake Bedard also went 3-for-3 with three singles and Conner was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Stoots also had two hits.
Crockett’s two hits were a single by Jake Fox in the second and a triple by Isaac Cook in the fourth.