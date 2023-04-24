After enduring its first losing skid of the season, Science Hill’s baseball team got back to its winning ways with a 10-0 run-rule win over David Crockett on Monday in 78 snappy minutes.

The Hilltoppers (24-3, 11-0) got great production out of players like Tucker Lewis, Nate Stoots and Sam Lane that don’t normally get the spotlight.

