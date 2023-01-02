Volunteer at Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball (copy)

Dobyns-Bennett's Jonavan Gillespie (0) is shown here against Volunteer's Andrew Knittel. The two teams are expected to battle for conference titles in their respective leagues.

 Todd Brase

Preliminaries are mostly over for area high school basketball teams as conference play begins in earnest Friday night.

There have been a lot of bumps in the road as area teams challenged themselves with tough games in November and December. The idea is to get battle tested for league games.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you