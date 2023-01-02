Preliminaries are mostly over for area high school basketball teams as conference play begins in earnest Friday night.
There have been a lot of bumps in the road as area teams challenged themselves with tough games in November and December. The idea is to get battle tested for league games.
Here’s a revamped look at how the four area conferences could play out for the second half of the 2022-23 season.
BOYS
Big Five
Despite its .500 record, Dobyns-Bennett remains the favorite. The Indians should be stronger for the second round of league games, especially if standout Dante Oliver can return from a wrist injury.
West Ridge should be D-B’s biggest challenger, but this league looks like a free for all. No team looks dominant. And even though Science Hill is 3-12, two of those wins are recent and the Hilltoppers could be competitive.
Upper Lakes
This is the area’s best league. Tennessee High, Unicoi County and Volunteer are all very good basketball teams while neither Sullivan East nor Elizabethton are pushovers.
It looks like a co-favorite role between Tennessee High and Unicoi, who meet for the first time on Jan. 10.
Three Rivers
Chuckey-Doak seems to be the top dog. The Black Knights might get a challenge from either South Greene or Johnson County.
Watauga Valley
It could be a two-horse race between Hampton and North Greene, with the Bulldogs carrying the role of favorite.
University High’s early loss to North Greene put the Buccaneers in a tough spot, but there’s plenty of basketball remaining.
GIRLS
Big Five
David Crockett heads into the new year as the league favorite, but it may not be as big of a cushion as records indicate.
There are no breathers on the schedule. The fifth-best team could beat the top team on a given night.
Upper Lakes
Elizabethton’s losses read like a state tournament road map: Alcoa, Bearden and Westview.
So it’s easy to imagine the Lady Cyclones running the table in league play.
Three Rivers
South Greene is favored, but could get resistance from Chuckey-Doak.
Watauga Valley
Hampton’s undefeated start to the season makes it the favorite, and the Lady Bulldogs don’t see their biggest challenger, Cloudland, until Jan. 20.
North Greene could be in the mix as well.
D-B FOOTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett beefed up its scheduled for the 2023 season.
The Indians will play out-of-region games against Farragut, Greeneville, Asheville (N.C.), Elizabethton and David Crockett. The combined record of those schools was 40-18 in the 2022 season.
Farragut has been a consistent Class 6A program despite living in the shadow of Maryville. Greeneville has been a Class 4A state power as has Elizabethton. And David Crockett has been a very competitive Class 5A program.
Asheville went 8-3 last year, playing in North Carolina’s largest classification. The Cougars lost their Class 4A playoff game on a 39-yard field goal with three seconds remaining.
“I’m very excited about the schedule we have for the upcoming year,” said D-B head coach Joey Christian. “We always want to play as many quality teams as possible, both locally and within a two-hour drive, that will challenge and prepare us for playoff time.”
THE WEEK AHEAD
Boys
A pair of rivalry games highlight Friday’s Big Five basketball openers with West Ridge getting its first look at defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett, and Daniel Boone traveling to take on Science Hill.
Girls
It’s a very interesting matchup when the Lady Trailblazers visit Science Hill in the Big Five opener while Cloudland gets a test out of the gates with its Watauga Valley Conference first look against North Greene.