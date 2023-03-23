COLLINS

Alcoa coach and Johnson City native Ryan Collins (background left) embraces assistant coach Keith Stephens after the Tornadoes' 59-58 win over Frederick Douglass in the TSSAA Class 2A state championship.

 J.D. VAUGHN/Johnson City Press

Ryan Collins admitted he’s still adjusting to life as a state champion.

The Johnson City native and University High graduate had been to the TSSAA boys basketball state tournament before — both as a player and as an assistant coach. But it’ll be hard to top his first experience at the big dance as a head coach.

