Ryan Collins admitted he’s still adjusting to life as a state champion.
The Johnson City native and University High graduate had been to the TSSAA boys basketball state tournament before — both as a player and as an assistant coach. But it’ll be hard to top his first experience at the big dance as a head coach.
It wasn’t for the faint of heart either. Led by Collins in his fourth season, Alcoa won its three games at the TSSAA Class 2A state tournament by a combined seven points. After three-point wins over Pearl-Cohn and Brainerd, Alcoa trailed by one point in the closing seconds of the championship game.
Tournament Most Valuable Player and 2A Mr. Basketball finalist Jahvin Carter drove to the basket with three seconds remaining, and Alcoa defeated Memphis Douglass 59-58 for its third-ever state championship — and first since 1967.
And of course, Collins gave his alma mater a shoutout, after University High reached the Class 1A semifinals.
“Always glad to see my Bucs pick up a win at state,” Collins said. “East Tennessee basketball was well represented.”
Indeed it was with Collins’ help, while Hampton won the Class 1A title and Fulton took 3A.
CALLED TO COACH
Collins was a sophomore when University High reached the TSSAA state tournament in 2003, advancing to the semifinals for the first time.
The Buccaneers finished one win shy of Murfreesboro in Collins’ senior year, falling at Christian Academy of Knoxville in the 2005 sectional round. But that night, after one particular instance, Collins could sense his calling to become a high school basketball coach.
With University fighting to stay alive, Collins tried to draw a charge but was whistled for a blocking foul in the final minutes, his fourth personal foul. Collins, still on the ground, slapped the floor with both hands in frustration. The result, his first career technical foul and his fifth foul of the contest.
“As I’m in tears over on the bench, I’m thinking I don’t want to leave this, I don’t want this to end,” Collins recalled. “I realized I wanted basketball in my life. I’m passionate about a game, about serving kids, and I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself. I wanted that sense of connection in my life, and coaching can deliver a lot of that. It gives you purpose.”
POWERFUL INFLUENCES
Two seasons later, Collins became an assistant coach at University High for the 2006-07 season, coaching one year under high school mentor Tony Gordon and the next two under Justin Penley. Collins coached all three of his younger brothers in the process, helping Evan and Sean Collins reach the 2008 state semifinals their senior year, when youngest brother Alden was a sophomore.
“I’m forever indebted to Tony,” Ryan said. “I’m not where I am today without his influence on my life. He taught me a lot in terms of how basketball is supposed to be played, and taught me a lot about what it looked like to become a man. And for him to turn around and put as much belief in me as he did and give me my first chance to coach at 19 years old, I’m grateful for that.”
In 2009, Collins joined Ken Cutlip’s staff at Science Hill, a staff which also featured assistant coach John Good. Over the next five seasons, the Hilltoppers won 61 straight conference games and three consecutive region championships from 2011-13, reaching the Class AAA state semifinals in 2012.
“I was thankful for the opportunity to learn how a program is run and run the right way,” recalled Collins, who led the freshmen and junior varsity at Science Hill while assisting the varsity. “There’s no doubt Ken is a great leader and did a great job holding kids accountable, not just on the floor in his system, but academically and in all aspects of their lives.
“John was a big influence on me too. He worked so hard at it. I didn’t understand what it looked like to work like that, but it quickly caught on.”
SUDDEN IMPACT
Collins immediately made a difference at his first head coaching job. A team that had won just seven games over the previous two seasons, Morristown East won 21 games in 2014-15 — Collins’ first year. He went 104-60 in five years with the Hurricanes, winning more games than any other coach in Morristown East history.
In 2019, Collins departed for Alcoa, and Morristown East promoted his younger brother Alden to head coach not long afterward. His first year at Alcoa, Ryan led the Tornadoes to their first region championship in 14 years. Alcoa has since won three region titles in Collins’ four years at the helm, finally breaking through to Murfreesboro this season.
Only two coaches in Alcoa history have won state championships — TSSAA Hall of Famer Vernon Osborne and now Collins.
“I want to win at the highest level, but I want something of more depth,” Collins said. “Who our team became by the end of the year and what they embodied gave this thing a whole new level of feeling, in terms of relationships and connections. Instead of playing with somebody, you’re playing for somebody, unselfishness. To me, that feeling of pride, all those intangibles, that’s what’s going to make this thing special for a lifetime.”