Oakdale-Cloudland 3 (copy)

Gage McKinney (12) has rushed for 2,513 yards, joining former teammate Seth Birchfield as the only NET backs in history to reach 2,500 yards in a single season.

 MATT LAWS

They like to run in Roan Mountain.

Cloudland’s Gage McKinney ran his way into the football record books Friday night, and has a chance to do more.

