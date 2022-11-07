They like to run in Roan Mountain.
Cloudland’s Gage McKinney ran his way into the football record books Friday night, and has a chance to do more.
First, the 6-foot-2, 167-pound senior running back set an all-time state record for rushing attempts in a game with 58 in the 38-28 win over Oakdale in the Class 1A playoffs.
It landed as the ninth-highest single-game total in national history. McKinney broke the Tennessee record of 56, which Warren County’s Jeff Womack had held since 1981.
Also, McKinney moved within striking distance of the all-time single-season record for rushing yards in Northeast Tennessee history. That mark is held by McKinney’s teammate from last year, Seth Birchfield, who finished with 2,718 yards — the 10th best total in Tennessee history — as the Highlanders reached the state semifinals.
McKinney will enter Friday’s second-round contest against Oliver Springs with 2,513 yards and an average of 228 per game.
McKinney became only the 19th player in the history of Tennessee high school football to rush for over 2,500 yards in a season, and the second from this area. He currently ranks No. 2 in the state this season while standing at No. 11 in the nation.
McKinney’s yardage against Oakdale was impressive, considering the Eagles had to know who was getting the ball.
“It was a combination of two wills,” Cloudland head coach Zac Benfield said. “The first was Gage not going down on first contact, and the second was our offensive line busting their hind ends every play. Auston Caraway, Jacob Street, Silas Burleson, Cayden Cordell, Jacob Stinnett and Tristen Hoss are the unsung heroes. They battled in the second half. I mean battled.”
Benfield said McKinney’s high-carry total was a product of toughness.
“Gage is just a very tough young feller,” Benfield said. “His mother, Nicole McKinney, and father, Skinny McKinney, are great supporters. They push Gage to be his best. I would say his Saturdays are usually on the couch resting from the night previously. That’s another great thing about Gage is he never complains of being tired. Ever. It astonishes me from time to time.
“Gage is a great kid and there’s nobody more deserving of any praise he gets. He played tight end most of his career, blocked his butt off, and never complained. And this year he stepped up in a huge way.”
SECOND-ROUND NOTES
Class 6A
Farragut can run and throw. The Admirals, who will play Science Hill in the second round, have a 2,000-yard passer in Luke Johnson, and a 1,000-yard rusher in Elijah Gibbs.
Science Hill and Farragut combined for 113 points in last year’s double-overtime thriller, which the Admirals won, 57-56. …
Class 5A
Knoxville Central running back Frank Johnson IV has accounted for 26 touchdowns this season, rushing for 20, catching one, and throwing for five.
The Bobcats, who won Class 5A state titles in 2018 and 2019 and were runner-up in Class 4A in 2016, will meet Daniel Boone.
Class 4A
Elizabethton needs no introduction to Anderson County, which boasts one of the state’s best passers in Walker Martinez. He has thrown for 3,087 yards and 44 touchdowns on the season.
The Mavericks beat the Cyclones 35-34 in overtime earlier this year.
Class 3A
It should be a shootout in Afton on Friday as Chuckey-Doak has scored 43 or more in five straight games while Gatlinburg-Pittman has totaled 48 or more in four of its last five.
Class 2A
Discard the shootout loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman, and Hampton’s recent points-allowed list looks like this: 6, 0, 0, 8, 0, 21, 0. And the 21 points came against an undefeated Class 5A team.
Class 1A
Unaka may need points in bunches against Coalfield, which at 45.1 points per game is the state’s sixth-highest scoring team among public schools.