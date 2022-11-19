Basketball season is beginning to get rolling around the area.
With Cloudland being one example, some teams are looking to build off recent state tournament appearances while Providence Academy and others have strong, up-and-coming programs.
The following is a condensed preview for several teams that responded to inquiries.
HAPPY VALLEY
Coach: Dana Hill
Strengths: “We have been working very hard on our team defense. We will need to play well defensively to stay in games.”
Conference outlook: “Everything goes through South Greene. They should be at the top of the conference and then everyone is in a dog fight for second place. I would like to think that we could finish second followed by Chuckey-Doak, West Greene and Johnson County. Any of us could finish between second and fifth.”
What the coach says: “We have three seniors who we are going to lean on ... (they) are Kadie Bailey, Mailey Guy and Adrianna Harageones. Kadie, Mailey and Marcida Moore, who is entering her junior season, all have played a lot of varsity basketball — so we are looking to them to help the younger players get through some growing pains.
“Cayden Anderson, Josie Zeoli and Grace Younce are three sophomores who are going to get a lot of playing time. If we are going to be successful they are going to need to contribute. If they do, this team could be as good as they want to be.”
JOHNSON COUNTY
Coach: Kechia Eller
Strengths: Defense
What the coach says: “We are looking to play more aggressively than we have in years past. We have been working to improve our defensive strategies.”
UNIVERSITY HIGH
Coach: Jasmine Jefferson
Strengths: Juniors Kathryn Joiner and Priya Lewis
Conference outlook: “We play in such a tough league, but that’s good for us. It makes us tougher. If we were playing anyone else, I don’t think we would have improved the way we have. If we stay the course like we have this summer, it should be a good season.”
What the coach Says: “We have two juniors and the rest are sophomores and freshmen. They’re smarter and understand the game better. They’re moving the ball better and moving without the ball better.”
CLOUDLAND
Coach: Matt Birchfield
Strengths: “This team strength is post game, rebounding, defense, and scoring in the paint. With four returning starters we hope experience and leadership could help us.”
Conference outlook: “We hope to be a top contender for the conference but Hampton is returning all starters, North Greene, as always, is good and Unaka is returning one of the best players around. Our conference will be really strong.”
What the coach says: “We must stay injury free and hope to get back down the road in the postseason.”
UNAKA
Coach: Kenneth Chambers
Strengths: Lyndie Ramsey is the lone senior on the squad and recently surpassed 2,000 career points.
What the coach says: “We’re a very young team and we’re thin on numbers. We’ve had some girls get sick in the early season and haven’t practiced a lot.”
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY
Coach: Damon Johnson
Strengths: Strong returning starters in Addie Wilhoit, Kinley Painter and Taylor Price. In her freshman season last year, Painter collected 139 rebounds, 133 steal and 143 assists while avearging 15 points.
What the coach says: “We are excited about this season and what is ahead for this team. The girls team here at Providence has improved every year. I believe this could be one of the best years for girls basketball. With just two seniors on the team the future is bright. The highlight of not only our school, but maybe the whole state is Addie Wilhoit. She has a chance to score her 1,000th point this year and she is in the eighth grade.”