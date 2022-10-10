Football Greeneville at Dobyns-Bennett (copy)

Dobyns-Bennett's Peyton Franklin carries the ball against Greeneville earlier this seasin.

 Todd Brase

After another big upset Friday, the only football team in the Class 6A top 10 that has avoided a bad loss this season is … Dobyns-Bennett.

And while that nugget of information won’t put any points on the scoreboard for the Indians, it points to something that seems to get more evident as each week goes by: The current painted picture looks like a free-for-all chase for the Class 6A gold ball.

