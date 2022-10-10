After another big upset Friday, the only football team in the Class 6A top 10 that has avoided a bad loss this season is … Dobyns-Bennett.
And while that nugget of information won’t put any points on the scoreboard for the Indians, it points to something that seems to get more evident as each week goes by: The current painted picture looks like a free-for-all chase for the Class 6A gold ball.
Of course, tradition may help restore order when the playoffs arrive.
For definition sake, a bad loss is either: a setback for a top 10 squad against a team with an average record, a double-digit loss to an unranked team, or a three-score loss to any team.
Dobyns-Bennett has just one loss this season, a one-point decision — which was actually a one-yard difference on a 2-point conversion — against Greeneville, which is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A. Coaches don’t like to say “good loss,” but it certainly wasn’t a bad one for the Indians.
Top-ranked Murfreesboro Oakland jumped on the bad-loss train when it was crunched 35-14 by Christ Presbyterian Academy on Friday. The Patriots joined Maryville, which was bumped off by Cleveland on Sept. 30.
Those results are particularly noteworthy because over the last five years either Oakland or Maryville walked away with the state championship. Oakland won the last two titles and also in 2018. Maryville won in 2017 and 2019.
The Rebels’ setback was historic as the 28-24 decision to Cleveland was the first region loss since 2000. That was the second year at Maryville for current East Tennessee State University head coach George Quarles, whose team bounced back from an 0-4 start to win 11 straight games and the Class 4A state title.
Counting the last five wins that year and the rest of Quarles’ 16-year tenure, the Rebels went 113-0 against region opponents. Derek Hunt took over and went 31-0, stretching the overall mark to 144 before the shocking loss to Cleveland.
That leads us to Oakland. The Patriots didn’t lose to an undefeated powerhouse. They were knocked off by a team that came into the contest with a sub-.500 record.
CPA, a Division II school, lost to private schools Brentwood Academy, Montgomery Bell Academy, and Franklin Road Academy. And the Lions also lost to Class 6A public school Cane Ridge — which is ranked No. 2, but lost to a 2-6 team (Father Ryan) by 19 points.
Also, Oakland didn’t just lose to CPA. The Patriots got whipped. It was 35-7 in the fourth quarter before Oakland managed a late touchdown.
And while Oakland’s loss “only” ended a 36-game overall winning streak, it confirmed what Maryville’s loss intimated: There’s a chance to change the guard at the top of Class 6A.
Keyword: chance.
In the Johnson City Press/Times News vote for the state poll this week, Oakland remained at No. 1 and Maryville was No. 3 — with Cane Ridge at No. 2. It simply isn’t time to discount either Oakland or Maryville in the big picture.
For example, a team like Dobyns-Bennett might have to beat both of those schools to reach the title game. And the truth of history says D-B is 0-12 against Maryville and the Murfreesboro schools in the modern era. The Indians are 0-7 against the Rebels since 1945 and winless against Oakland (0-1), Blackman (0-1) and Riverdale (0-3).
Still, evidence is firm: Maryville and Oakland can be beaten this year. And the rest of Class 6A is unsteady. Former No. 2 Collierville was slammed in a 28-point loss to Houston on Friday. Former No. 3 Ravenwood got clipped by No. 9 Centennial.
Earlier this season, No. 5 Bradley Central lost 21-7 to Bearden. No. 6 Centennial lost to a 4-4 Independence team and No. 8 Houston lost to a 4-4 Briarcrest Christian squad. Also, No. 10 Blackman lost by 35 points to Oakland.
The door is open.
PROTECTING THE END ZONE
Despite giving up a season-high 14 points against Science Hill on Friday, Daniel Boone still ranks high among the state’s best defensive teams.
The Trailblazers are No. 4 with an average of 5.0 points surrendered per game.
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering, a Class 1A school, posted its seventh straight shutout Friday to remain No. 1. Tyner, a Class 2A school, is second at 2.9 while Class 2A Freedom Prep has allowed 4.9 per game.
Greeneville (No. 11) and Dobyns-Bennett (No. 16) are also in the top 20.
GOAL MINDED
Dobyns-Bennett’s Ava Flanary will enter Tuesday’s District 1-AAA semifinal contest as one of the state’s best at scoring and helping her team score.
She ranks No. 11 in goals with 29. Her eight assists give her a point total of 66, which ranks at No. 14.
In terms of Class AAA, Flanary ranks No. 3 in goals and No. 4 in points.
She has been an integral part of the Lady Indians’ 14-4-0 record this season.
HOW WE VOTED
How the Johnson City Press/Times News voted for the local teams in this week’s state rankings.
Class 6A — 4. Dobyns-Bennett
Class 5A — 4. Daniel Boone
Class 4A — 1. Greeneville
Class 3A — 6. Chuckey-Doak, 9. Unicoi County, 10. West Greene
Class 2A — 3. Hampton
Class 1A — None
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Science Hill at Jefferson County
The Patriots will try to stay in the Region 1-6A title chase while the Hilltoppers want to narrow the field to themselves and Dobyns-Bennett.
Daniel Boone at Tennessee High
When the Vikings have been “on” this season, they have been tough. And the Trailblazers will have to avoid the pitfall of a letdown after a big win over Science Hill.
Unicoi County at West Greene: It’s time to find out where the Buffaloes stand. Are they going to earn a clear-cut title-game showdown against Chuckey-Doak for Week 11?
Cosby at Unaka
The Rangers can punch their ticket for a third straight home playoff game with a win over the Eagles, who are an improved bunch this year.