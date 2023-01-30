Jonavan Gillepspie (copy)

Dobyns-Bennett’s Jonavan Gillespie (0) shoots a jumper over Bartlett’s Jackson Shackleford (12) in last year’s state tournament semifinal against Bartlett. The Panthers, who lost to the Indians in the semifinals, are considered a title favorite in a topsy-turvy Class 4A field this year, but recently lost a league game.

 Tanner Cook/Johnson City Press

Every week it seems like Class 4A boys’ basketball looks more and more like a mess statewide.

There doesn’t appear to be a true No. 1, and teams ranked in the top 10 routinely lose games. Nobody appears capable of creating a lot of momentum for the postseason.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you