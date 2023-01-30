Every week it seems like Class 4A boys’ basketball looks more and more like a mess statewide.
There doesn’t appear to be a true No. 1, and teams ranked in the top 10 routinely lose games. Nobody appears capable of creating a lot of momentum for the postseason.
Top-ranked Independence is the closest team to fitting the bill as a favorite, but the Eagles’ winning streak stands only at eight games.
No. 2-ranked Hillsboro had a recent two-game losing streak. And there’s the curious case of No. 3 Bartlett, which has played 15 out-of-state opponents as part of what has been termed a “national schedule.” However, it didn’t seem to work, as in just their third conference contest, the Panthers were clipped 68-61 by Germantown Houston.
No. 4-ranked William Blount has two district losses in January while No. 5 Oak Ridge suffered back-to-back January losses, including a 20-point whipping by Cleveland.
No. 6 Germantown lost back-to-back games a couple of weeks ago, and No. 7 Bradley Central was clipped by district rival McMinn County three weeks ago.
No. 8 Gallatin took two in a row on the chin a few weeks back.
The team with the longest winning streak in the top 10 is Clarksville Rossview, which has won 11 in a row. Also, three of its four losses this year are to out-of-state opponents.
Lastly, newly minted Houston at 10 — thanks to the win over Bartlett — has won seven in a row. What was the Mustangs loss before that streak? It was a two-point loss to Bartlett on Jan. 3.
So what does all this mean? Two things. First, state quarterfinal matchups won’t be as critical this year, in terms of trying to avoid a big dog.
And second, it should be another entertaining and tightly contested state event — just like it was in 2022 when Dobyns-Bennett scratched and clawed its way to a state title.
CROCKETT VS. BOONE
It was already anticipated as a fun showdown for first place in the Big Five Conference, but the atmosphere was amped up when Daniel Boone’s girls basketball home game Friday against rival David Crockett was moved to Freedom Hall.
These teams will meet at 6:30 in the Johnson City arena with the boys’ varsity game following at 8 p.m.
Boone lost its home gym earlier this year because of post-freeze water damage. The Trailblazers’ have been playing home games at Boones Creek Elementary, but the gym is not big enough to hold the anticipated crowd for the Washington County rivals — especially with it being Senior Night for the Trailblazers.
Boone’s girls (19-6 overall) are 4-2 in the league and will play at Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday. Crockett (18-5) is 4-1 and plays host to West Ridge on Tuesday.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. with $7 tickets available. They can also be purchased online through GoFan. Parking for the games will be in lots B and C at Freedom Hall.
Boone athletic director Danny Good said he wanted to extend a thank you to Freedom Hall General Manager Mark Stone and the city of Johnson City for their hospitality.
IMPRESSIVE RESUME
Looking at the record of Elizabethton’s girls basketball team, the overall mark of 20-4 is impressive.
But digging deeper, the Lady Cyclones’ record takes on even more of a shine.
The four losses came against Bearden, Martin Westview and two times to Alcoa. Those three teams are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A (Bearden), No. 1 in Class 2A (Westview) and No. 3 in Class 2A (Alcoa). Those teams have a combined record of 68-2, and none of them are in Class 3A with Elizabethton.
Taking it even another step further, one of Alcoa’s two losses was a one-point setback against Bearden. Also, the Lady Tornadoes won the prestigious Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic back in December. Along the way they clipped Elizabethton (75-69), defending Class 3A state champion Upperman (42-41), and Knoxville Catholic (58-47) — which was the state runner-up in Division II Class 2A last season.
The Lady Cyclones made it to the state tournament last season, losing to Upperman in the quarterfinals. They are ranked No. 4 in this week’s state poll, behind unbeaten Jackson South Side (21-0), Livingston Academy (21-3) and Upperman (21-3).
THE WEEK AHEAD BOYS
Tennessee High will try to avenge a two-point loss to Sullivan East when they meet in an Upper Lakes Conference rematch in Bluff City on Tuesday. …
Johnson County has Chuckey-Doak on Friday on the road. Can the Longhorns clip another Three Rivers Conference title contender, this time at home against South Greene on Tuesday?