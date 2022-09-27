Chuckey-Doak kept knocking at the door against University High in a battle of District 1-A girls soccer leaders Tuesday night at Winged Deer Park.

The Lady Knights (10-0-2, 4-0-0) eventually knocked the door open and scored two first-half goals on their way to a 5-0 victory. It gave Chuckey-Doak the regular-season district championship.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

