Chuckey-Doak kept knocking at the door against University High in a battle of District 1-A girls soccer leaders Tuesday night at Winged Deer Park.
The Lady Knights (10-0-2, 4-0-0) eventually knocked the door open and scored two first-half goals on their way to a 5-0 victory. It gave Chuckey-Doak the regular-season district championship.
Faith Rice broke a deadlock in the 25th minute when she scored off a perfectly placed pass from Bailea Gilland. Eight minutes later, Gilland scored an unassisted goal when she outworked her defenders and booted in a shot from 15 yards out.
It gave the Lady Knights a 2-0 lead they would take into the half.
Over the course of the 80 minutes, the Lady Knights stingy defense didn’t allow University High (8-3-1, 2-2-0) many opportunities to bounce back.
Amia Dixon worked particularly hard trying to create, while Anna Wells and Ella Barnett gave strong defensive efforts in the first half. In the second half, the Lady Bucs were finally able to take some shots.
Wells fired a shot in the 53rd minute and Avery Hurley tried to boot one in a minute later. Carmen Ellis, the Bucs’ main scoring threat who played more on the defensive side with a couple of players out, wasn’t able to finish in the 60th minute.
Still with a solid effort, which included Blake Johnson often turning away C-D opportunities on the back end, the Bucs stayed close for most of the match.
“We had some good chances in the second half, but Chuckey-Doak is a good team which fights for 80 minutes,” University High coach Pamela Penaloza said. “I’m 100 percent still proud of my girls. We had a short team with some girls out and we had to play some girls in different positions. We have a young team, who will still give us some good results and I’m proud of them.”
Chuckey-Doak was able to increase the final margin late. Sarah Wright scored off an assist from Hailey Love in the 63rd minute. Kylie Malone thundered in a shot from an estimated 35 yards in the 68th minute and Hailey Williamson connected on a long shot from the left side with an assist by Aliah Campbell.
It was a particularly strong night for Malone, who often battled to give the Lady Knights possession in the midfield and beyond.
“We have the deepest team I’ve ever had and I’ve coached the team since 1999,” Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker said. “We play a lot of girls and you see the fresh legs coming in. All these girls are working hard together and we came in with the mentality to hustle, hustle, hustle.
“Malone is a phenomenal player who starts our offense. She may not have every goal or assist, but she often has the pass prior to the assist. She had a very good game and a very nice shot near the end.”