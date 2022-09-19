ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting on Monday at the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course.

Science Hill won the boys team title with ease by shooting 305 while Dobyns-Bennett took the girls trophy, carding a 149.

