ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting on Monday at the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Science Hill won the boys team title with ease by shooting 305 while Dobyns-Bennett took the girls trophy, carding a 149.
The Hilltoppers’ low man, John Cheek, took the individual title by shooting one-over-par 73.
D-B freshman Aliezah Robinson won the girls title turning in a one-under 71.
Where things got complicated was in the final qualifying positions for both the team and individuals.
The top three teams plus the top five individuals not on automatic qualifiers advanced to next week’s regional tournament, also at Elizabethton.
In the boys team competition, Elizabethton finished second (326). That forced Volunteer and Tennessee High — which had tied for third with 327 — into a team playoff.
The Vikings were able to pull it out and advance on the first playoff hole by one stroke.
For the girls, three went to a playoff for the final two individual spots and Ashlynn Guy (Elizabethton) and Evie Leonard (Sullivan East) prevailed as David Crockett’s Kirstin Ball was eliminated.
HILLTOPPERS CRUISE IN TOUGH CONDITIONS
The vast temperature swings of late summer are one thing to overcome, but Science Hill’s Cheek also had to endure the pain of a toothache as he strolled around the course.
“I didn’t feel (the toothache) on the course today, but it wasn’t very fun last night,” Cheek said. “I just had to block out the pain today and play through it.
“My wedges were working pretty well for me today, but my putting was rough.”
Cheek’s back nine didn’t start out the best — he bogeyed the first four — but he was able to get his score back down enough to win medalist honors.
“I had a really good front nine because the greens were a little bit slow and there was still some dew out on the grass,” Cheek said. “It was up and down after that, but after the first four on the back nine, I had an eagle and a birdie to get it back.”
With the regional back at Elizabethton next Monday, Cheek and the rest of the Johnson City crew have to feel confident about their chances against the likes of Greeneville, Cherokee and Morristown West.
“It was really kind of a tale of two halves of the course today,” Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. “It was soft early in the morning and scores started going up in the afternoon. I’m proud of the guys for hanging in there and everyone shot in the 70s.”
The other individual qualifiers were Dobyns-Bennett’s Blake Adams and Esteban Hicks, Volunteer’s Tucker McLain and Austin Williams and West Ridge’s Grayson Manis.
LADY INDIANS OVERCOME OBSTACLES
It was not the best day for usual D-B low stick McKenzie Hauk as she finished third with a seven-over 78, but Robinson was there to pick her up.
“(Hauk) did have a little bit of an off day, but I think we’re still going to be all right,” Robinson said. “The toughest hole for me was probably No. 10. It was the first hole and I had all the nerves.”
Robinson, a super-talented youngster that plays well above her age, used a plethora of precise shots to give her a sterling score.
She was the only golfer, boys or girls, to be in the red.
“I knew it was going to be tough competition, but I honestly felt like I could come out here and win,” Robinson said. “The whole time that I was playing, I was calm and I didn’t really worry about a bad shot. I just shook it off and went on to the next one.”
The 1-2 punch for the Lady Indians has been stellar all season and going into next week’s regional, D-B coach Bill Darnell will hope that it proves to come out on top once again.
“(Hauk and Robinson) have played back-and-forth all season,” Darnell said. “They support each other. Between the two of them, it’s such a great and friendly competition and they certainly push each other to the max.”
Science Hill was second (159) while Daniel Boone was third (176).
The Lady Hilltoppers were led by Rachel Smith’s 1-over 73. The Lady Trailblazers were spearheaded by Elsie Lunsford’s 86.
The individual qualifiers were Elizabethton’s Hannah McDonnell and Ashlynn Guy, Sullivan East’s Tori and Evie Leonard, and West Ridge’s Arabella Laughlin.