They only have one win between them this season, but it simply means this game is even more important to Cherokee and Volunteer.
“I think any rivalry game is important to anyone,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “With the way things have gone this year, it would certainly go a long way toward making us feel a little better about this season. I think what we’ve done the past two years is not make a big deal out of it within our program. That just adds anxiety for our guys. Just go play and compete.”
The Falcons (1-7) will host the Chiefs (0-8) in a Hawkins County rivalry Friday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
Cherokee coach Josh Hensley said the game is a big one for his team.
“This game means a lot, not just to us but to the entire school and community,” Hensley said. “Our guys have had this game on their minds for a long time, and we are excited for the opportunity.”
Hensley said the Falcons present a challenge.
“Volunteer is a well-coached football team,” Hensley said. “They are very aggressive on the defensive side and big up front on offense.”
McMillan said his team will face difficulties against the Chiefs.
“They do really good things on offense,” McMillan said. “(Quarterback Landon) Jeffers has had success throughout this year, throwing it around to people. They’ve had big plays running and throwing. So we certainly have to keep them away from that.
“Defensively they’re aggressive and get guys to the ball. We have to be aware of where those guys are coming from and get them blocked.”
Here’s a look at other games on Friday’s schedule.
Johnson County (2-6) at Cloudland (3-5)
Playoff momentum is at stake for this mountain rivalry.
This has been a good series with the Longhorns holding a 27-22-1 edge. Cloudland has won five of the last eight meetings.
Pigeon Forge (4-4) at Happy Valley (2-6)
It’s a tough challenge for the Warriors as the Tigers enter with a three-game winning streak.
Last year’s meeting was the first ever for these teams, and Pigeon Forge rolled to a 35-0 win.