Andrew Knittel (copy)

Volunteer’s Andrew Knittel (2) works for a gain against Johnson County earlier this season.

 Tanner Cook/Kingsport Times News

They only have one win between them this season, but it simply means this game is even more important to Cherokee and Volunteer.

“I think any rivalry game is important to anyone,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “With the way things have gone this year, it would certainly go a long way toward making us feel a little better about this season. I think what we’ve done the past two years is not make a big deal out of it within our program. That just adds anxiety for our guys. Just go play and compete.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you