Maryville’s history at this stage of the football postseason demands respect, so Science Hill cannot pretend it’s not what it is.
And there isn’t statistical evidence from the meeting earlier this season to suggest the Hilltoppers are on the Rebels’ level.
But when Science Hill travels for the Class 6A state quarterfinals Friday night, the Hilltoppers will go as a different team than the one that lost 42-14 — and the Rebels won’t have arguably their best player for the rematch.
Whether those things add up to a competitive game remains to be seen for the 7 p.m. kickoff.
One thing Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said his team shouldn’t do is be intimidated by the atmosphere or the history.
“I don’t think it bothers this bunch,” said Carter, whose team trying to reach the state semifinals for the first time in school history. “Playing (Maryville) during the season helps, and I don’t think we will be overwhelmed.
“The first one wasn’t one of our better games. We tried to do some things we shouldn’t have done. As a team, we’ve got to turn this one into a fight because that’s how we play best — just being simple and going right at you.”
THE HISTORY
Maryville has won 71 of its last 72 home playoff games, and is 178-4 in all home games since 2001.
The Rebels have a 38-game winning streak against Northeast Tennessee teams with an average margin of victory standing at 36-11. They are 8-0 against Science Hill in the playoff era with scores of 42-14, 42-0, 42-7, 35-14, 52-17, 45-0, 45-7 and 34-7. They are 135-25 in postseason play and have won 17 state championships, the most recent in 2019.
REGULAR-SEASON MEETING
On Sept. 23, the Rebels outgained Science Hill, 414-251. The Hilltoppers were 2 of 9 on third and fourth downs while Maryville was 7 of 12, including three of three on fourth downs.
However, it should be noted the Hilltoppers had a legitimate chance to make the game much closer. Trailing 14-0, Science Hill drove to a first down at Maryville’s 24-yard line in the final minutes of the second quarter. But the Hilltoppers turned the ball over on downs after an 11-play drive.
The Rebels embarked on their own impressive drive, using the clock wisely, and scored a touchdown with 18 seconds left before the break. Instead of a potential one-score game at halftime, it was an insurmountable three-touchdown difference.
Science Hill’s Tyler Moon scored on a 64-yard run on the first play of the second half, leaving the Hilltoppers with a bag of what-ifs. A first-half score plus Moon’s touchdown could have tied the game in the third quarter.
MARYVILLE
The Rebels have endured a down season by their lofty standards. They stand at 9-3, their first season with more than one regular-season loss in 22 years. And they need to beat Science Hill to avoid their first non-double-digit win total since 1996.
But winning at this stage has been a given for Maryville, which is 22-0 in the state quarterfinals since a 29-20 setback to Knoxville Central in 1999.
Maryville will have to do it without the services of standout running back Noah Vaughn, who suffered a leg injury a few weeks ago and was lost for the season. Gage LaDue has filled in admirably, but losing a Division I player doesn’t help.
“It makes a difference,” Carter said. “LaDue is a great player, but that kid (Vaughn) is going to Virginia. It changes them because Vaughn did so much. Vaughn is super fast, and if he gets out he’s gone. But (LaDue) is impressive, and I don’t want to take anything away from him.”
LaDue has come on strong, totaling 882 yards on the season with 12 touchdowns. He is also the team’s leading receiver with 395 yards and four scores.
Science Hill will also have to deal with quarterback Matthew Clemmer, who riddled the Hilltoppers with 22 of 29 completions for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting. For the season he has thrown for 1,574 yards and 17 scores with eight interceptions.
Carter said his team must do a better job of coming up with stops.
“We really couldn’t get off the field defensively,” Carter said. “They went on some long drives without penalties or turnovers and kept the ball forever.”
SCIENCE HILL
The Hilltoppers were committed to the run in the first meeting, but now they are super committed and are getting the ball in Tyler Moon’s hands more often. He had only 11 touches the first time, and one of those was a kick return.
Moon averaged 15.4 yards a touch against Maryville, so Friday’s game plan will likely include many more opportunities for a player who has become Science Hill’s all-time single-season scoring leader with 30 touchdowns. He has done most of that damage over the last six games, scoring 23 of the Hilltoppers’ 25 touchdowns.
“He needs to be 20-plus touches,” Carter said. “And running the ball is us. That’s no secret.”
Science Hill will also rely on counter punches from running backs Mikah Dukes and Javin Chester along with quarterback Jaysahn Swartz.
The Hilltoppers will have to be able to hold up against Maryville defensive lineman Frankie Diaz along with linebackers Jacob Richmond and Peyton Cooper, who leads Maryville with 135 tackles on the season.