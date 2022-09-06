Hannah Dawson, facing, celebrates with Riley Jones after Dawson assisted on Science Hill’s first goal scored by Jones. Jones also scored the second goal in the Lady Hilltoppers’ 9-0 rout Tuesday. JEFF BIRCHFIELD/Johnson City Press
Science Hill remained undefeated and Megan Burleson moved to the cusp of a school scoring record Tuesday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Burleson had a hat trick as the Lady Hilltoppers improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 5 Conference soccer standings with a 9-0 mercy-rule win over West Ridge.
The three goals for Burleson gave her 83 for her high school career, just one behind the school record of 84 set by Rachel Jones. However, Burleson wasn’t focused on the record as much as making quick work of West Ridge. She nearly ended the match earlier, but was just high on a penalty kick — which hit the crossbar.
The next chance she had to end the match, she slipped it past West Ridge goalkeeper Raegan Murphy for the win.
“I was determined after I missed the PK,” Burleson said. “I finished with the goal I wanted. We wanted to finish it and put it away. We’ve been working hard on our corners, throw-ins and set pieces. It was very important for us to tuck this one away.”
Riley Jones also had a big night, scoring the first two goals, first off a cross from Hannah Dawson and the second off an assist from Marli Cevallos. Jones later had an assist herself on a Morgan Mahoney header.
“It felt pretty good to be successful on the goals, especially with the one being off a corner,” Jones said. “That’s something that we’ve been working on, a lot of corners and crosses in practice. That’s been some of our focus points when it comes to scoring.”
Dawson ended with a goal and two assists, while Sydney Blocker netted two goals. Kinley Thompson totaled two assists, while Mahoney and Nora Pugh also had assists.
Science Hill coach Ron Kind was proud of how his team shared the ball.
“We’ve been putting a huge emphasis on set pieces,” Kind said. “The girls have started believing in it. Over 30 percent of your goals are scored on set pieces and most of the time in a close game, those are the differences.
“Tonight, we played confident and I thought the girls were extremely unselfish passing the ball. They supported Megan trying to reach a personal goal. She was quadruple covered part of the game, so kudos to their coach on her defensive scheme.”
The Lady Wolves (2-4-1, 1–4-0) fought hard to extend the game. Defenders Abbie Roberts, Ariyana Greene and Lindsay Chapman made the Lady ’Toppers earn every goal. Murphy had three saves on a night when she was bombarded with opposing shots.
“I told them before the game I was looking for improvement and I thought we played them a lot better than we did the first time,” West Ridge coach Emily Robinette said. “This game, we played with more passion and intensity. That’s going to help us later on.
“Megan Burleson is a fantastic player who will do great things past high school. I thought the first game all we did was chase them. Tonight, we seemed to do better.”