Science Hill remained undefeated and Megan Burleson moved to the cusp of a school scoring record Tuesday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

Burleson had a hat trick as the Lady Hilltoppers improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 5 Conference soccer standings with a 9-0 mercy-rule win over West Ridge.

Jeff Birchfield

