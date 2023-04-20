Ned Smith is probably in a tiny percentage of people in the nation who has received an evening call from the governor while tending to his cattle.
Who could have imagined that would be one of the perks of winning a state basketball championship?
“It was later on in the night, and I was checking the cattle around the farm,” Smith said. “The phone rang, and I said hello, and he said, ‘This is Bill Lee.’ I said, ‘Bill Lee the governor?’ And he said, ‘Yes,’ and I said, ‘No way!’ I thought maybe it was a prank. It was a big shock.”
Lee called to invite Smith to bring his players to Nashville to receive a proclamation in honor of their impressive run to the Class 1A state title.
Smith took his team last week and said it was a memorable experience.
“They gave us a tour of the Capitol building,” Smith said. “I thought it was great. It was really interesting. My dad took me when I was little, but I had forgotten what it was like. We even got to go down into the tunnel. They showed us all of it. It was a good trip.”
Smith said it was also a good educational experience for the kids.
“We got to see how the government works,” Smith said.
Cadon Buckles, the most valuable player of the state tournament, said it was a big honor to be invited.
“It was really fun and a good time,” Buckles said. “I really enjoyed touring the Capitol. We got to see a bunch of historical things. I’m thankful we got to go.”
Hampton’s players and coaches waited outside of the chambers until they were called in for the ceremony.
“It was a little intimidating when we first walked in,” Buckles said. “It was a bunch of people in suits and important people. I’m glad we got to experience it.”
Buckles said teammate Dylan Trivett got an extra treat.
“He got to hold the gavel,” Buckles said. “And they let him slam it. We laughed. It was really funny.”
Smith said state Sen. Rusty Crowe stood up and poked fun at the representatives from the Middleton area.
“Rusty said, ‘These are the boys who beat your boys and ended the 25-game winning streak,’ ” Smith said. “Rusty and that guy were joking back and forth.”
Smith and the team had their picture taken with Lee, and got to share some time with local representatives.
“We met him and shook his hand,” Smith said. “And they also gave us a boxed lunch that was really good. And we talked to Rusty Crowe, Johnny Holsclaw and Scotty Campbell. They told us how proud they were of us.”
Added Buckles, “I’m glad we got to do this as a team.”
Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986.
