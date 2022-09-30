GREENEVILLE — Hampton took care of business in a big way Friday night.
With a heavy dose of offense and a stingy defense, the top-ranked Bulldogs rolled to a 37-0 victory over South Greene in a Region 1-2A football showdown on Rebel Hill.
GREENEVILLE — Hampton took care of business in a big way Friday night.
With a heavy dose of offense and a stingy defense, the top-ranked Bulldogs rolled to a 37-0 victory over South Greene in a Region 1-2A football showdown on Rebel Hill.
“I’m just super proud of the guys and the way they responded after the bye week,” Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said. “A lot of times you don’t know what to expect coming off a bye — you don’t know if you are going to take a step back or if you have improved. I felt like we found ways to improve over the bye week, and I am super proud of the guys”
Overtaking the Rebels (2-5, 2-1 region) for first place atop the 1-2A standings, Hampton (6-0, 2-0) continues to control its own destiny in the league race.
The Bulldog offense rolled to 344 total yards with 290 coming on the ground. Levi Lunsford had 158 yards on 32 carries with four touchdowns to pace the Bulldog attack.
Not to be outdone, the Hampton defense proved to be stingy all night— limiting South Greene’s offense to minus-8 yards.
“Coach (Jake) Jenkins does a great job with the defense,” Lunsford said. “You never have to worry about what he is going to do because he is going to have things covered. We had a lot of guys play well. I am just super proud of them.”
The Bulldogs left no doubt they were the dominant team in the opening half.
Hampton outgained the Rebels 221-7 in the opening 24 minutes and limited South Greene to just 11 plays.
The Bulldogs used a heavy dose of Lunsford to get things started as the senior running back tallied 10 straight carries — including a 1-yard touchdown that gave HHS an 8-0 lead after a quarter of play.
While the Bulldog defense continued to stymy the Rebel offense, the Hampton offense continued to have easy sledding.
Lunsford added a pair of touchdowns in the quarter as Hampton took a 22-0 halftime lead.
The second half was much the same for the Bulldogs.
Hampton got back on the scoreboard when Dylan Trivett hit Chance Point for an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter, then Lunsford added a short touchdown run in the fourth.
The Hampton defense picked up a fumble recovery from Point in the half.
Johnathan Greenwell had 47 yards on seven carries, while adding four catches for 43 yards to his tally. Trivett was 7-of-7 passing for 60 yards and added 31 yards on seven carries.
Dominique Burleson added 44 rushing yards for the Bulldog effort.
Hampton will step back into nonconference action with a trip to Gatlinburg Pittman next Friday night, while South Greene will travel to Greene County rival North Greene.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.