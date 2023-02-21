BLOUNTVILLE — Good luck rattling University High this postseason. Not even facing a second Mr. Basketball finalist in as many games accomplished that.

University High, which finished third in the District 1-1A race, won its third district championship in five years after another upset win. Four days after toppling Jason Britton-led North Greene, the Buccaneers defeated Hampton 66-58 Tuesday at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

