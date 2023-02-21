BLOUNTVILLE — Good luck rattling University High this postseason. Not even facing a second Mr. Basketball finalist in as many games accomplished that.
University High, which finished third in the District 1-1A race, won its third district championship in five years after another upset win. Four days after toppling Jason Britton-led North Greene, the Buccaneers defeated Hampton 66-58 Tuesday at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
Only once did University High (18-12) trail, but tournament Most Valuable Player A.J. Murphy made sure it wasn’t for long. His fast-break layup tied the score at 22 and began a 6-0 run just before halftime.
Murphy led the Bucs with 18 points. His 3-pointer in the third quarter put University ahead for good, 36-33.
“It’s exciting,” Murphy said. “We worked hard all season, and we got to show we can play with the best of them. It felt good to get out there and win with my teammates.”
University’s defensive strategy looked familiar too. While Cadon Buckles scored a game-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (23-7), the Buccaneers prevented further damage by using the same approach which helped them defeat Britton and North Greene in the district semifinals.
“We trapped (Britton) on screens, so we just decided to do the same thing tonight, and it worked out for us,” Murphy said.
Three other Buccaneers scored in double figures. Andrew Cole had 13, Pete Boynewicz 12 and Drew Finney 11. The three combined for 16 of University’s 19 fourth-quarter points.
Alex Cole’s second 3-pointer in the third quarter gave University High a 47-35 lead.
Buckles scored 15 points in the second half. His pull-up jumper and a Dylan Trivett layup cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 59-53 in the fourth quarter.
After Finney’s fast-break layup made it 61-53 with 1:56 to play, University forced two turnovers and sealed the title from the foul line.
“They just had the look in their eyes,” University coach Herman Rice said. “Just so proud of them. Any time you beat Hampton, you’ve accomplished something. I have so much respect for Hampton and Coach (Ned) Smith.”
Hayden Campbell added 10 points for the Bulldogs.
RANGERS TAKE THIRD
After a scoreless first half, Joe-Z Blamo scored 13 points and helped Unaka rally past North Greene 68-56 in the District 1-1A consolation final.
The Rangers (7-23) trailed 31-23 at intermission before taking a 47-41 lead in the third quarter, where Landon Ramsey scored 11 of his game-high 25 points. Marcus Shomaker, who also had 13, and Ramsey both scored seven first-quarter points.
Jason Britton, who dropped 56 on Unaka earlier this year, scored 24 to lead North Greene (18-14). But no one else hit double figures for the Huskies.
UP NEXT
The Region 1-1A quarterfinals tip off Saturday at 7 p.m.
University High will host Washburn while Hampton also plays at home, taking on Hancock County.
Road tests await Unaka and North Greene. The Rangers invade Cosby with North Greene paying Jellico a visit.