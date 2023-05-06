ELIZABETHTON — The incentive was obvious: Win the first game and the second one disappears.
University High took care of business, beating North Greene 6-2 to win the District 1-1A baseball championship Saturday afternoon at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
It was the second straight district title for the Buccaneers, who improved to 15-14 and earned the right to play next weekend’s region tournament on the home field of its choice — likely back in Elizabethton.
North Greene (11-15) will also play in the region, a double-elimination event that will be held Friday and Saturday.
UH head coach Josh Petty said the Bucs’ tough schedule prepared the team for postseason Class 1A play. But Saturday’s hitting wasn’t quite up to UH’s typical standards.
“Games like this — when we’ve faced Tennessee High, Dobyns-Bennett, Morristown West, West Ridge and have seen faster pitching — (North Greene) had a guy who threw strikes but threw slow, and we couldn’t barrel anything up,” Petty said. “But we did enough to win.”
Petty said the team won the district for several reasons.
“First of all it’s a bunch of great kids,” he said. “There’s no bickering in the dugout and everybody gets along.
“And we set our sights every year on getting to the state tournament. That’s why we play the schedule we play. When we see teams that aren’t Class 3A or Class 4A, we’re not intimidated.”
TIGHT FINISH
It was 5-2 in the top of the sixth inning and the Huskies loaded the bases against UH starter Brett Fields.
Petty gave the ball to River Kindle, who got out of the two-out jam by getting North Greene’s Isaac Gaby on a pop out.
“River just fills up the strike zone,” Petty said. “I feel confident even with the bases loaded that he will throw us a ground ball or throw us an out.”
Fields earned the win, working 5 2/3 innings and allowing three hits and one earned run. He walked three and struck out six.
Catcher Garrett Gentry, who was one of two UH players with two hits, said Fields simply got the job done.
“He pitched good,” Gentry said. “He threw strikes and hit his spots.”
Kindle retired all four batters he faced, needing only eight pitches to earn a four-out save.
Knox Poston also had two hits for the Buccaneers. Cooper Stevenson walked three times and scored three runs.
Garrett said the Bucs worked hard to get to this point.
“It took a lot of practice and we threw a lot of bullpens and hit a lot,” he said.
As for the region, Gentry said, “I think we’re pretty confident.”
THE RECAP
University High took the lead early as Drew Finney doubled in the bottom of the first and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The Buccaneers expanded their lead to 4-0 in the third inning. Included in the mix was an RBI single by Poston and a sacrifice fly by Peter Boynewicz.
Damian Burns hit a sacrifice fly for North Greene to make it 4-1, but the Bucs got the run back in the bottom of the fourth on Gentry’s RBI double.
Jake Duffy drove in a run for the Huskies in the fifth inning to make it 5-2.
UH scored a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth.