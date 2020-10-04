One week after getting waylaid by Hampton, Johnson County faced a three-hour bus ride to play the state’s No. 7-ranked Class 3A team.
No problem.
The Longhorns put it all together and earned a 40-27 win over Claiborne on Friday night that lifted them back into the Region 1-3A title chase.
Johnson County head coach Don Kerley said he gathered his players together after the 33-0 loss to rival Hampton.
“We had to talk about it,” Kerley said. “Kids sometimes, you have to get their confidence built back up. We told them, when you travel that far you want to play as well as you can. And people are paying money to watch the game.”
The players responded in a big way, even with a freshman making his first varsity start at quarterback. With a game plan designed to rely on the ground game, Connor Simcox quickly showed the Longhorns could have a dual-threat attack.
“We thought we could run the ball on them,” Kerley said. “But we threw some passes and hit some. The line blocked well and that helped him.
“Connor is a great kid. He’s tall, more of a pocket passer. He sees the field real well and he’s smart. He may have a good career for us, hopefully. He can throw the ball a mile. He reminds me of Nathan Arnold.”
Simcox finished 6 of 10 for 198 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite receiver was Aiden Walker, who totaled 170 yards receiving with two scores. Stacy Greer rushed for 85 yards and scored four touchdowns.
“Aiden played well,” Kerley said. “The passes we hit to him made a big difference. And Stacy played awesome running the ball. We tried to keep them off balance with Stacy and pass when we needed. It was a team effort. Everybody played hard.
“The game could have gone either way. It was back and forth. Claiborne was good. The dive back and quarterback were both good. (The Bulldogs) have a good team. They’ve started those boys for four years.”
It was Claiborne’s first loss of the season as it fell to 2-1 in the region and 5-1 overall.
Leading the way on the offensive line for the Longhorns were Ricky Fenner and John Stout.
“They have been leaders up front all year,” Kerley said. “If they block the way they did last night, I think we can win a few more games.”
Johnson County improved to 3-1, 3-3. The ’Horns are scheduled to play host to Happy Valley on Friday.