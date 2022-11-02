During a half-century of football, there has never been a year quite like this at Daniel Boone.
The Trailblazers are undefeated. There’s a buzz around the season. And excitement is growing as the playoffs beckon.
“This season has been crazy,” senior free safety Landon Kirkpatrick said. “You know it’s special when teachers are saying, ‘Hey, you had a pretty good game.’ Or random classmates are saying, ‘I’m coming to the game. You better win.’ Stuff like that.
“All of the players, we’ve all been friends for most of our lives. And we’re extremely blessed to have a season like this.”
It started with a trio of wins that opened some eyes, but things changed dramatically over the course of Weeks 4 and 5.
“I think it was those two weeks, back to back,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “It was the Elizabethton win at ETSU, a tough defensive game and two quality teams getting after each other. And then the next week against Morristown West, with us winning the way we did, especially in the second half. I felt like we had a shot of being an elite team.
“Ask anybody else, they might say it was the Science Hill game. But I would say it was those two games.”
The Trailblazers faced challenges down the stretch, beating the Hilltoppers, Tennessee High and Hampton by one-score margins. But they kept winning, and will carry plenty of momentum into Friday’s first round of the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs against Knoxville Halls.
UNDEFEATED REGULAR SEASON
So how did Boone get to 10-0 for the first time in school history?
“We all just focused over the summer,” senior offensive guard Johnathon Sullivan said. “We pushed each other to the limits and hit the weight room. As an offensive line, we definitely just came together and learned how to work together. We went through the practices and learned each other’s movements and steps.”
Kirkpatrick said it has been a product of team chemistry.
“We have the skill and stuff, but if none of us click together we wouldn’t be able to win games whenever it’s tight against tough opponents,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’ve grown together throughout middle school and high school. We stayed together as one group, and I think it’s finally starting to show how close we are.”
Jenkins said the entire senior class is part of the reason for success.
“It’s accountability, being resilient and always competing,” Jenkins said. “Rylan Trout, Landon Kirkpatrick, Hagan Edwards and Luke Scott are our four captains. And along with ‘Sully,’ those five kids have been a part of the leadership along with all 19 seniors. The kids play for each other. We say look to your left and look to your right, you’re playing for your buddy tonight.”
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
Football fans in Northeast Tennessee know about Boone’s defensive prowess. In seven of the Trailblazers’ games, the defense surrendered seven points or less.
Even the offensive unit has taken notice.
“I think our linebackers are amazing this year,” Sullivan said. “The defensive line has been good as well. The defense has been solid all around.”
And with Ben Shrewsbury — who Jenkins said could be considered the team’s most valuable player — the kicking game and special teams have been off the charts.
“There’s no one around here who is better than Ben Shrewsbury,” Sullivan said. “I can tell you that.”
STEADY OFFENSE
Looking at Boone’s performances this year, the offense has been a picture of consistency. Throw out one high (70) and one low (7), and Boone’s scoring totals read: 26, 33, 38, 31, 22, 21, 35, 21.
“Our offense has finally started clicking, and we don’t have to rely on the defense all of the time,” Kirkpatrick said. “(Quarterback) Luke Jenkins has found his groove and gotten his timing down. Up front, the linemen are making holes and execution is at an all-time high. Now we’re going into the playoffs and playing our best ball.”
FRIDAY’S TWO FOES
Boone is a strong favorite against a 2-8 Halls team, but the Red Devils are the opponent at hand and the Trailblazers will have to fight against looking ahead to the quarterfinals — where No. 1-ranked Knoxville West will likely await.
“It’s pretty hard whenever everybody in school is saying, ‘Are you all going to be ready for Knox West? Or they say, ‘Can you make it to the fourth or fifth round and go to state?’ ” Kirkpatrick said. “But every single day at practice, we’re reminded about the game this week, and we don’t need to worry about any other week because nothing else is guaranteed. You have to win Friday to keep on advancing.”
Also, Knoxville has been a tough puzzle to solve for area teams in years past.
“We’re hoping our schedule and the people we’ve seen through the years has gotten us ready for this,” Jenkins said.
THE FANS
School spirit — like it was for Washington County cousin David Crockett during its undefeated season in 2018 — is part of this fun ride as well.
“It has become really positive,” Sullivan said. “We’ve had a lot more fans than last year to cheer us on. They come out in their ’Blazers colors and encourage us to win, yelling and screaming.”
Friday’s kickoff at 7 p.m. will give Boone’s fans another chance to help push the team forward into the playoffs.