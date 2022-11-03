Boone 99 Shrewsbury copy.JPG

Ben Shrewsbury was chosen Thursday as a TSSAA Mr. Football semifinalist for kicker of the year.

Daniel Boone kicker Ben Shrewsbury was selected Thursday as one of five semifinalists for the Mr. Football kicker of the year award.

The Trailblazers' senior, who has made eight field goals this season and is a perfect 39 for 39 on extra-point attempts, was included on the list with Max Gilbert (Lausanne), Oziel Hernandez (Germantown), Reese Keeney (Farragut) and Oakland's Jacob Taylor.

