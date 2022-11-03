Daniel Boone kicker Ben Shrewsbury was selected Thursday as one of five semifinalists for the Mr. Football kicker of the year award.
The Trailblazers' senior, who has made eight field goals this season and is a perfect 39 for 39 on extra-point attempts, was included on the list with Max Gilbert (Lausanne), Oziel Hernandez (Germantown), Reese Keeney (Farragut) and Oakland's Jacob Taylor.
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications on Dec. 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Nov. 22. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels.
The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
"We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 16th consecutive year,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible.
"The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 38th year the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.