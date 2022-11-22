High school football is not a sport for the timid, and winning games is more likely associated with both mental and physical toughness.
Each year, the Johnson City Press and Times News pick a group of players who earned their stripes by way of toughness, hard work, and simply playing a difficult game in a determined and never-let-up way.
This year’s All-Tough Guy captain was predictably from Daniel Boone, which generally hangs its hat on a physical brand of football. At the forefront of that attitude, for a team that went 12-0 before losing in the Class 5A state quarterfinals, was defensive lineman Luke Scott.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior made offenses work hard for everything they got, which often wasn’t much against Boone.
Joining Scott on the All-Tough Guy honor roll were Science Hill linebacker Devon Medina, Dobyns-Bennett linebacker Andrew Myers, West Ridge defensive lineman Carson Abbott, David Crockett linebacker Gabe Ferrell, Elizabethton safety Eli Williams, Unicoi County lineman Esteban Mendoza, Happy Valley running back Joseph Sowards, Volunteer defensive end Grant Winegar, Hampton linebacker Gene Carrico, and Tennessee High lineman Evan Bedwell.
This year’s ATG coach came from a school that refused to be on the fringe of history any longer. Unaka’s O’Brien Bennett turned his group into a mentally tough unit and the Rangers won a playoff game for the first time in school history.