Opponents of Daniel Boone routinely put together game plans with the focus of trying to contain Jamar Livingston — and the 6-foot-4 senior still led the state in scoring.
So much for best-laid plans.
Livingston was chosen as the Johnson City Press/Times News All-Northeast Tennessee boys’ basketball player of the year Saturday. He averaged 32 points per game while helping the Trailblazers make a surprising postseason run — missing out on a district title on a last-second shot, and falling just six points short of a sectional berth with a close loss in the regional semifinals.
Also considered for the honor was Hampton’s Cadon Buckles, who led the first team. He was joined by Dobyns-Bennett’s Brady Stump, University High’s A.J. Murphy, Unicoi County’s Grant Hensley, and Tennessee High’s Creed Musick.
The second team was highlighted by Volunteer’s duo of Andrew Knittel and Joltin Harrison. Joining them was West Ridge’s Wade Witcher, Dobyns-Bennett’s Dante Oliver and Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher.
This year’s defensive player of the year was Hampton’s Michael Anspaugh while the most promising underclassman honor went to Unicoi County’s Jackson Simmons.
Getting the nod for coach of the year was Hampton’s Ned Smith after leading the Bulldogs to their first state championship in 63 years.
JAMAR LIVINGSTON
It was a season to remember for the Trailblazers’ senior guard. He averaged a state-best 32.2 points per game, becoming the first Northeast Tennessee player since Lynn View’s Rodney Arnold in 1977 to score over 1,000 points in a season.
Also, Livingston averaged nine rebounds per contest and added two assists per game. He was also money from the free throw line, hitting 85% of his attempts.
CADON BUCKLES
He was the Class 1A state tournament most valuable player, and a Mr. Basketball finalist. The senior guard averaged 24 points per game in helping the Bulldogs capture a state title.
Buckles also added three assists and two steals per game while making 81% from the free throw line.
BRADY STUMP
The Indians made it back to the state tournament to defend their 2022 title, and the senior guard shouldered a big part of the load. He averaged 20 points per game, making 2.4 treys per contest.
A.J. MURPHY
Not only was the junior guard a force with 19 points per game for a team that reached the state semifinals, he was also the area’s best with 3.6 steals per contest. And he chipped in 4.2 assists a game.
GRANT HENSLEY
He was the leading scorer for a team that reached the state tournament for the first time in 37 years with 17 points per game, and also averaged three assists and three 3-pointers. And the senior guard connected on 82% of his free throws.
CREED MUSICK
The senior swingman helped the Vikings rack up a 27-win season before a one-point loss in the region semifinals. Going along with 21 points per game, he added seven rebounds and two steals a contest while shooting 83% on free throws.
ANDREW KNITTEL
Helping the Falcons reach the state tournament for the first time in school history, the senior forward was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points per contest. He also took on tough defensive assignments.
WADE WITCHER
As the Wolves captured a surprising District 1-4A championship, the senior guard was in the middle of the attack. He averaged 18 points, six rebounds, and shot 84% from the free throw line.
JOLTIN HARRISON
The Falcons soared, and Harrison delivered impressive performances throughout. The senior guard averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game.
DANTE OLIVER
An early season injury capped the number of games the senior guard was able to play, but he made the most of his time on the court by averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals per game. He also shot 82% from the free throw line.
DRAKE FISHER
The junior guard’s average of 20 points per game was complemented by six rebounds, four assists and two steals a contest. He also was a 76% free throw shooter.
MICHAEL ANSPAUGH
For a team that lived on pressure defense, the junior guard was the Bulldogs’ best at getting his hands on loose balls. He averaged 2.3 steals per game.
JACKSON SIMMONS
The Blue Devils’ freshman guard averaged 11 points and four assists per game. He was also the area’s third-best free throw shooter with an 85.2 percentage in the regular season.
NED SMITH
It was the fourth coach of the year honor for Smith, and the third in the last nine years.
His team didn’t win either the district or region titles, but won every game that mattered — including the 51-43 decision over favored Middleton in the Class 1A state championship game.