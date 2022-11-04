Daniel Boone sits in the favorite role, but head coach Jeremy Jenkins said Knoxville Halls will bring threats to the football field.
“They have speed, and are especially athletic at the wide receiver position,” Jenkins said. “Halls does a good job spreading you out. They hand-check everything from the line of scrimmage. We’ve got to do a good job getting lined up.”
The Trailblazers will play host to the Red Devils in the first round of the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs. All playoff games are scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.
Boone enters with a record of 10-2 while Halls is 2-8.
In the playoff-clinching win over Heritage, Halls quarterback Amari Lethgo connected on three touchdown passes of 56, 36 and 29 yards. So the Red Devils have shown recently they can strike from a distance.
Kameron Bates added three touchdown runs in that game, behind an offensive line that could challenge Boone.
“It’s probably the biggest line we’ve seen, maybe bigger than Science Hill,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said his team needs to keep playing the brand of defense that got it here.
“We’ve been giving up a few more yards, but we’ve done a good job keeping teams out of the end zone,” Jenkins said.
Here’s a look at other playoff games involving area teams:
Class 6A Knox Bearden (6-4) at Dobyns-Bennett (8-2)
It’s a tough matchup for the Indians as they can’t look at the Bulldogs’ record, which was was dinted by a tough schedule — including losses to Knoxville West, Maryville, Anderson County and Farragut. The last two were each seven-point decisions.
Quarterback Drew Parrott has thrown for 1,679 yards with 14 touchdowns, but has also tossed 11 interceptions.
Class 5A David Crockett (5-5) at Knox West (10-0)
The Rebels are the real deal.
“They are an extremely talented football team,” Pioneers’ head coach Hayden Chandley said. “They have no weaknesses. They are big, physical, and fast.”
Standout running back Brayden Latham scored four touchdowns in the recent 31-18 win over Maryville.
Tennessee High (5-5) at Knox Central (6-4)
Running back Frank Johnson IV is the focal point for the Bobcats. He has rushed for 1,599 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.
Class 4A Knox Carter (6-4) at Elizabethton (5-4)
The Hornets like to throw it, with almost triple the yardage passing as opposed to rushing.
Quarterback Chandler Wilson has thrown for 2,856 yards and 31 touchdowns. Receiver Kaleb Harper has 77 catches for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“It’s basically the same group we played last year in round one, mostly seniors this year,” Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said. “They have a bunch of good playmakers in skill positions, and play an aggressive style of defense.”
Class 3A Unicoi County (8-2) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (9-1)
It’s a tough road trip and a serious challenge.
Quarterback Brady Hammonds has thrown for 2,095 yards with 26 touchdowns. Running back Tegan Avera has racked up 1,466 yards and 20 scores on the ground. Receiver Whitman Whaley completes a sturdy trio with 1,107 yards receiving and 13 scores. Whaley’s yardage total ranks No. 4 in the state.
“They are very well coached and have a number of athletes who can score at any time,” Unicoi head coach Drew Rice said. “They are very balanced offensively, so it’s tough to really focus in and try to take one away. Defensively, they are always in the right place and really fly to the ball.”
Johnson County (2-8) at Alcoa (9-1)
The Tornadoes are led by quarterback Zach Lunsford, who has thrown for 1,348 yards with 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
In the two most recent meetings, Alcoa outscored Johnson County by a combined margin of 111-14.
Class 2A Oneida (4-6) at Hampton (8-2)
The Bulldogs are 5-8 in the playoffs against the Indians, but won the last two — including last year’s 30-7 decision in the second round.
Oneida is led by running back T.J. Meredith and quarterback Caden Rector.
Happy Valley (2-8) at Monterey (8-2)
The Wildcats can attack the Warriors with running back Mason Bowman, who has rushed for 1,681 yards and 19 touchdowns on the season.
Monterey closed the regular season with six straight wins.
Class 1A Oakdale (7-3) at Cloudland (5-5)
The Highlanders are 8-1 in the playoffs against the Eagles, including last year’s 60-16 thumping in the second round.
In last week’s loss to Greenback, Oakdale quarterback Elisha Davis had a pair of touchdown passes.
Greenback (5-5) at Unaka (6-4)
The Cherokees closed with three straight region wins to gain momentum for the playoffs.
Caden Lawson had a touchdown run and a 96-yard scoring pass in the Week 11 win over Oakdale.
The Rangers will try to break an all-time 0-16 record in the playoffs. They were eliminated from the postseason by Greenback in 2016, 2019 and 2020.