KINGSPORT — It was a shocker.
Jamar Livingston, the state’s leading scorer, totaled 43 points and Daniel Boone outplayed defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett in the fourth quarter and walked away with a 71-63 win in the semifinals of the District 1-4A boys’ basketball tournament at the Tribe Athletic Complex on Thursday night.
The Trailblazers (13-17) will be a surprise entrant in Saturday’s championship game against West Ridge, which earned its spot with a 67-56 win over David Crockett in the early game.
“We just wanted it more,” Livingston said. “Being the underdogs in the conference, we just wanted it. This is really crazy. They ain’t lost to no one in the conference, so we had something to prove.”
Livingston scored 17 of his points in a terrific fourth-quarter performance as Boone put up 26 points to turn a one-point lead into an eight-point victory. He was 7 of 8 from the foul line and made five buckets from the field, including a slam that put Boone ahead for good at 50-48.
Boone head coach Chris Brown said, “With the adversity we’ve been through, to have the opportunity to play for a district championship is big on our part.”
Boone won despite missing several point-blank shots that helped D-B build a halftime lead.
“Against a good team you can’t afford to have those things,” Brown said. “But we’ve been coming together and playing our best basketball. We said let’s try to get it to the fourth quarter and see what we can do. I thought our effort and energy was phenomenal.”
D-B was relegated to the third-place game, and will play David Crockett at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Indians will also have to travel for next week’s region quarterfinal contest.
“I felt like we were playing on our heels most of the fourth quarter, trying to scramble and find a way to fight in the game,” D-B head coach Chris Poore said. “Boone did a good job closing us out. They wanted it a little bit more than we did tonight. We’re capable of playing better. We made some things difficult.”
Kirkpatrick chipped in with 15 points for Boone.
Dobyns-Bennett was led by Brady Stump, who fired in 24 points. Dante Oliver totaled 11 and Colin McHugh chipped in with 10.
THE RECAP
It wasn’t pretty early as D-B couldn’t find any kind of offensive rhythm with Boone pushing out to a 14-8 lead. But the Tribe sprang to life, going on a 9-0 run. The momentum carried into halftime as the Indians took a 34-26 advantage into the locker room.
The Indians pushed their lead to 10 points in the third quarter, but Boone finished the period strong and took a 45-44 lead — setting the stage for the fourth quarter.
Boone eventually built an 11-point lead before D-B closed to six points at 67-61, but the Indians couldn’t get closer.
WEST RIDGE ADVANCES
West Ridge repeatedly beat David Crockett down the floor during a devastating late-game run, breaking open what had been a tight contest throughout.
Reaching the title game took on extra meaning when Boone knocked off favorite Dobyns-Bennett, but the Wolves were already excited.
“It’s awesome,” West Ridge head coach John Dyer said. “It’s a big deal to play for the district championship. And we are proud about it and excited about it.”
With the score tied at 50-50, Crockett got a blocked shot and recovered the loose ball, but turned it over in transition. For the next few minutes it was all West Ridge in an 11-0 run.
“I thought in the second half we were a little bit tougher,” Dyer said. “It was a great team victory.”
Leading the way for the Wolves was Avery Horne, who totaled 21 points. Close behind was Wade Witcher, who played a strong floor game and finished with 19 points.
“Wade really held his composure tonight and he had some good assists and really good defensive plays,” Dyer said.
Witcher said the Wolves stayed together to get the job done.
“We had to keep the pressure on them and force turnovers,” Witcher said. “We knew it was going to be hard because they beat us twice in the regular season, but it’s tournament time and anything can happen.”
Trey Frazier chipped in with 13 points.
For Crockett, Colin Beason led with 12 points. Brody McGuire and Reagan Cash each added 10.
Crockett head coach Cody Connell said the Pioneers had their chances.
“In a big ballgame like this, you have to do the little things,” Connell said. “There were a lot of possessions where we missed a shot and they had three on one on the other end, and no one sprinted back. Those are the things we’re learning.”